Solider killed in World War One buried in Belgium

Rifleman Frederick Thomas Adams was injured and sent back home during the First World War [Ministry of Defence]

A solider from Brighton who died in the First World War has been buried in Passendale, Belgium, close to the place where he died.

Rifleman (Rfn) Frederick Thomas Adams was wounded near Armentieres in October 1914 and sent back home, but returned to the front line in 1917 as part of a citizen army and was killed in November that year.

In 2018, the remains of a soldier of the Rifle Brigade were discovered during roadworks in Passendale.

After research and DNA testing, the soldier was identified as Rfn Adams.

The burial service was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre [Ministry of Defence]

He was found with two chevrons, indicating that he may have either have held the rank of corporal or that he may have been wearing or in possession of two Good Conduct Stripes.

The burial service was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) took place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Passchendaele New British Cemetery on 16 October.

Bob Adams, a cousin of Rfn Adams and who aided JCCC by providing the DNA sample used to identify him, said: "We are very proud to be related to someone with such a distinguished service record, and we want to give him the respect that he truly deserves.

"We are honoured to be invited to attend the burial service today, to commemorate his life that was sacrificed in the service of his country."

