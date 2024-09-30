Male fans complain about security checks at Last Dinner Party gig

The Last Dinner Party cancelled their Lincoln gig at the last-minute, after their support acts had already performed [Getty Images]

A gig venue has apologised over a security policy which audience members say discriminated against solo, male fans of The Last Dinner Party.

The band had been due to perform at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on Saturday but pulled out at the last minute, saying one of the band was unwell.

But some male fans claim they had been taken aside by door staff and asked questions about what they were doing at the show and whether they were real fans.

The Engine Shed said the policy was in response to information they'd received about "incidents" at a previous gig, but acknowledged it resulted in "the unacceptable treatment of some guests".

Kam Zaki, 46, was at the show on Saturday and says he was pulled aside by security and told that if he didn't consent to being searched, he'd have to leave.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, he describes the search as "thorough".

"They took everything out of my pockets, they went through my wallet including the coin pouch, they searched my shoes," he says.

He says he was also asked questions including: "How long have you liked the band? What's your favourite song? How many times have you seen them before?"

'Over the top'

Kam, who lives in Brighton, had travelled to Lincoln for the gig as it was the only date he could see the band without having to take time off work.

He says he was "fuming" when the search and questioning finally finished after 5-10 minutes.

"I appreciate they're trying to create a safe space," he says. "But it was over-the-top and definitely discriminatory against men who come alone."

Other fans on social media reported similar experiences.

One user on X said the questions made him feel "like he was on Mastermind" while another said he felt "sick" after being "interrogated".

The Last Dinner Party's upcoming UK shows are all sold out [Getty Images]

The Engine Shed didn't provide any more details about what had happened at the previous gig they referenced in their statement and BBC Newsbeat has contacted them for further information.

Police in Greater Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow and Northumbria, which cover the locations of the band's earlier gigs, told Newsbeat they had no reports of any incidents.

Other police forces covering other tour dates that Newsbeat contacted have not yet responded.

The Engine Shed, which is based at The University of Lincoln, says it will review all the reports of what happened and encouraged anyone who felt discriminated against to get in touch.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the venue said its door policy "requires all attendees to be treated equally and subject to the same entry requirements".

They said they carried out an "urgent preliminary investigation" on Sunday which suggested the door policy had been changed "ad hoc".

"Although the policy was changed with the right intentions, this change resulted in the unacceptable treatment of some guests and The Engine Shed would like to fully apologise".

The Last Dinner Party, who won BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2024, cancelled their Lincoln gig at the last minute after their support acts had already played their sets.

They said one of the band had fallen ill unexpectedly and couldn't perform. They also had to cancel a gig in Cardiff on Sunday.

They're next due to perform in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Kam says even if the gig is rescheduled, he'll be asking for a refund because of how he was treated.

The band has not commented publicly about the complaints from some fans in Lincoln.

Newsbeat has contacted The Last Dinner Party's management for comment.

