Solon Schools closed Thursday due to power outage
Solon Schools announced last minute that they would be closed on Thursday due to a power outage in the area.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly toured St Edward's School in Oxford – here's why they could be sending Prince George to 'Teddies' boarding school
Nex Benedict, who loved Minecraft and ARK, died on 8 February after being attacked by three girls The post Non-binary student dies from severe head injuries after being attacked in school toilet appeared first on Attitude.
Police say the victims, who were found shot dead at a Colorado Springs university, knew the suspect.
“It is not known at this time if the death is related to the incident at the school or not,” police said
Nearly 153,000 student loan borrowers currently enrolled in a new repayment plan launched by the Biden administration are expected to get an email Wednesday notifying them that their remaining federal student loan debt will be canceled, totaling about $1.2 billion.
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican senators in Georgia want to cull sexually explicit books from schools, ban sex education for younger students, display the Ten Commandments in classrooms and allow religious chaplains to counsel teachers and students. The measures, which passed Senate committees Wednesday, could spark contentious debate ahead of a key legislative deadline next week. Many of them mimic measures passed in other states, part of a broad GOP effort to reshape education. It’s not clear if the
King Charles is actually the first reigning monarch of the UK to hold a university degree – find out all about the royal's educational journey, where he followed in the footsteps of his father, Prince Philip
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said beneficiaries of an expanded student debt relief effort would hear from him directly as he seeks to court young voters ahead November’s election. Most Read from BloombergNvidia Surges After Company Proclaims AI Has Hit 'Tipping Point'Biden Touts $1.2 Billion in Student Loan Relief With Eye to 2024China Tightens Grip on Stocks With Net Sale Ban at Open, CloseYour 401(k) Will Be Gone Within a DecadeWhy Are There Suddenly So Many Car Washes?“If you qualify, y
When 70 university presidents gathered for a summit at the end of January, the topic on everyone’s mind was the crisis at Harvard University. The hosts of the summit treated the university, battered by accusations of coddling antisemitism, as a business-school case study on leadership in higher education, complete with a slide presentation on its plummeting reputation. The killer slide: “Boeing & Tesla Have Similar Levels of Negative Buzz as Harvard.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the
Harvard University and its interim president have condemned an image circulated on social media by campus groups supporting Palestinians in the current war in Gaza, prompting the groups to remove and apologize for the posting.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer urged Biden to help student-loan borrowers who've been "shut out of relief through no fault of their own."
Questions raised amid investigation into Owasso High School student's death
After the federal government capped the number of international students that can study in Canada next year at 360,000, Ottawa has now said New Brunswick will be allowed 5,580 of them.But as the province works out how to divide those students between its universities and colleges, the have another challenge.Along with capping the number of study permits, the federal government is also capping how many acceptance letters schools can send out. The number is based on a national average of how likel
Principal: 2 students hospitalized after eating cannabis gummies at Colerain Middle School
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear a challenge to a top Virginia high school’s “race-neutral” admissions policy that critics say discriminates against Asian-American students.
Batavia High School students show 'striped' support for classmate battling rare cancer
Students and teachers in Prince Edward Island now have access to a new curriculum focused on the history of Black women in the province. The material was developed as part of the Black Women's History Project and includes three lesson plans for Grade 8 social studies classes. Topics include the transatlantic slave trade, life through the lens of an enslaved woman in P.E.I., and the resilience and resistance of newly freed slaves who lived in The Bog area of Charlottetown. Debbie Langston, a dive
The Coalition Avenir Québec government's plan to offset the labour shortage in the construction industry by this summer hit a snag when a massive teachers' strike shuttered hundreds of schools for weeks on end late last year. The government set up an accelerated and paid training program in October to recruit between 4,000 to 5,000 new construction workers to the industry. But while all courses were scheduled to start in January, a quarter of registered students will only begin classes this mont
