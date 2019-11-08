Solskjaer keen to manage Greenwood's progress

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 7, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING:

"Mason (Greenwood) is going to have a very good career. But it's sometimes it's not the right time to play him, he knows why he hasn't played as much, we're taking our time with him. Of course it's been a difficult period, Anthony's (Martial) been away but to put all the weight on his shoulders wasn't right either.

"I think we're finding the right balance between playing him and resting him and training him. He needs to learn the man's game because he's come up from the under-18s last year, now he's training with the first team every day and you can't just turn that switch on and off, you've got to perform every day if you're going to be accepted in a group like this."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING:

"The DNA of this club, and it's always been in our philosophy, my philosophy, to give young players with the right attitude the chance. and if that takes him a couple of years for him to really really come through it's worth it for us because I'm managing for Manchester United, I'm not managing for me. I'm managing the best way I think we can get the best out of Mason."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING:

"The Premier League trophy is out of our reach, we're too far behind the top teams, but any trophy you can get your hands on we're going to go for but we need to improve our league form definitely."

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING:

"Sometimes you do get that with a young team that we have, and they've suffered from injuries which has made it even younger.

"Today as well was one of them, after 60 minutes you could fill your boots here really, the last half an hour we were sloppy. So we're still not consistent enough in our performances from game to game or within the games, but that will come. It keeps improving and I think when we get through this the boys will have learnt a lot."

9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING:

"They (Brighton) really really turned the corner for me and they're dominating teams. They're controlling games and even the defeat against (Aston) Villa they controlled that one until they got the sending off. So the last four I count as wins for them really.

"We've got to have loads of energy and go about pressing them really well because we can't let them be comfortable at Old Trafford."

STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday (November 7) that he needs to carefully nurture the talents of 18-year-old Mason Greenwood after his starring role in the 3-0 Europa League win over Partizan Belgrade.

After a difficult start to the season United's attacking trio of Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford gave Solskjaer reason for optimism with their ruthless display in front of goal secured passage to the knockout stages of the competition.

Greenwood opened the scoring on Thursday before a spectacular solo effort from Martial in the 33rd minute, the first time United have scored twice in the first half at Old Trafford this season.

Rashford's powerful strike four minutes into the second half put the result beyond doubt.

United are 10th in the Premier League, 18 points behind leaders Liverpool, and Solskjaer admitted that the club has no chance of challenging for the title this year but a cup run would be welcome as he looks to get more consistency from his young squad.

United host Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday in a tricky game for the home side, the Seagulls lie eighth in the table after an impressive run that has seen them win three of their last four league games.

