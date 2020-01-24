Solskjaer upbeat despite dip in form

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS A WHITE FLASH

"The opposition is the opposition no matter what. We have to just concentrate and get our own house in order and be ready for the game ourselves. So, we'll look at it again today, but I don't think you want to fill the heads of the players too early with the next game all the time."

"(Defender) Victor (Lindelof) is recovered, so he's well again. So, let's see how well he feels today and tomorrow."

"Of course we can go again. We've had - it's the second day today of recovery. You've just got to get on with it. You gotta go onto the next one with the right mentality. After a game, you're disappointed and down, of course you are. And I'm not going to lie, it's not been nice losing two games. That's how it is, but then you spend an hour or two and you get over it and you look forward. So that's - but thanks."

"It (the squad) is stretched, but of course we're getting players back after the break as well. So, we will be better off for the break. But hopefully we can - we still work on one or two things, so let's see if the club can get it over the line."

STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced he will be given time to complete his rebuilding project at Old Trafford and said he retains the backing of the club hierarchy.

Solskjaer has come under increased pressure after back-to-back Premier League defeats by Liverpool and Burnley left them six points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth Champions League qualification spot.

Despite being a bit "overstretched", Solskjaer remained upbeat and said his side is ready for to go again ahead of their FA Cup fourth round match against Tranmere Rovers on Sunday (January 26).

United have 34 points from 24 league matches this season - 11 fewer than at this stage of the last campaign - but Solskjaer will continue to plan for the long-term at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian is hoping to get at least one signing "over the line" in the January transfer window following injuries to Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.