Can you solve it? Best pub quiz questions ever

Photograph: Peter Carruthers/Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the world of pub quizzes, Frank Paul is a legend. Today’s puzzles are taken from the fabulously fiendish quiz he has run at The Mill in Cambridge, and which appear in his latest book.

I’ve chosen questions that involve wordplay rather than general knowledge. Like all great pub quiz conundrums, you will be able to work them out if you think hard enough (and maybe ask a friend for help.)

Five rounds. Three questions per round. Go!

Round 1: Synoymns

Change one letter of each word to make pairs of synonyms. Thus “paid and dug” could be “pair and duo”

a) Mistress and buffering

b) Engage and maiden

c) Aware and prime

Round 2. Spoonerisms

The answer to these questions are spoonerisms, a phrase repeated with its initial sounds swapped. Thus the answer to “What’s the difference between a lovely glove and a small, silent cat”?” is “One’s a cute mitten, and one’s a mute kitten.”

What’s the difference between:

a) a martial arts star and unpackaged French cheese?

b) an intrigued visitor to our shores and someone angrily holding an inquest into a death?

c) the jewellery of Vermeer’s painted girl and an aristocratic Peeping Tom?

Round 3: Roman numerals

The first part defines a word and a Roman numeral. When you add the letters of the Roman numeral to the word, you get the word described after the equals sign. You can add the Roman numerals either before, in the middle of, or after the word. Thus “objectively sentimental + 55 = a dozen” is solved as TWEE + LV = TWELVE

a) A growth that can form on the body + 151 = someone who propels a vehicle

b) Bambi, for example + 54 = carry or transfer to someone

c) A small bed + 2,001 = perpetrate

Round 4: Fish

a) What is the only London tube station that contains none of the letters of the word “mackerel”?

b) What is the only US state that contains none of the letters of the word “mackerel”?

c) What is the only chemical element that contains none of the letters of the word “mackerel” (It is also the one with the shortest name)

Story continues

Round 5: Mammals

Guess each pair of words. Each are spelled identically except for the addition of the name of a mammal inserted inside, or at either end, of the second word. Thus “a filled pastry and a marauder” is “pie and pirate”

a) Fell and a part of a plant used to symbolise desolation or an awkward silence.

b) Dishonest statements and events at which winners are selected at random from among ticketholders

c) Agreed and elaborate or difficult

Please NO SPOILERS. Instead please post your favourite pub quiz questions, and spoonerisms, below the line.

I’ll be back at 5pm with the answers.

The Cryptic Pub Quiz Book by Frank Paul is out on Thursday April 4 and can be bought on the Guardian Bookshop or other online retailers.

I’ve been setting a puzzle here on alternate Mondays since 2015. I’m always on the look-out for great puzzles. If you would like to suggest one, email me.