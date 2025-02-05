‘It’s like solving a murder’: who dumped 30 tonnes of rubbish on Lichfield?

Kate McCusker
·7 min read
<span>Garbage mountain … the huge pile of waste on Watery Lane, Lichfield.</span><span>Photograph: Phil Barnett/PA</span>
Garbage mountain … the huge pile of waste on Watery Lane, Lichfield.Photograph: Phil Barnett/PA

Squinting through her car headlights in the early dawn, it looked like some sort of surrealist horror. Weighing just short of 30 tonnes, the enormous pile of rubbish had appeared on Elaine Hutchings’ doorstep in Lichfield overnight. “The road was carnage,” she says. The smell of mildew was nauseating. Granted, Hutchings is only 5ft (1.52 metres) tall – but the heap loomed over her. “I just stood there in shock.”

Discernible among the bricks and rubble were toilet seats, office chairs, school exam papers from 15 years ago and, somehow compounding the absurdity of it all, a single hairdryer. “Nothing would surprise me as to what was in there,” says the 54-year-old business director. “It could have cost someone their life. I was so upset that somebody would even consider doing that without a thought for anybody.”

On the night of 19 January, two lorries dumped what is likely to be the largest mound of fly-tipped rubbish to grace a UK public road in recent years on Watery Lane. The waste firm drafted in to claw up the 15m-long pile with diggers said it was its largest clean-up job in 30 years. Nearby businesses lost two days’ trade while the road was cleared. It cost the council just short of £10,000.

“Lichfield’s a small city, so this kind of thing is big news,” says Iain Wilkinson, 43, a university worker. “I’m quite shocked that they actually managed to perpetrate a crime like that on such a scale, because this looks like it’s been heavily premeditated. It almost seems like a gesture of sorts …” Suspicion in the city is still rife. “It makes you wonder whether there was some kind of revenge or something,” says Karen Vanderlinde, 49, who works for the department of health. “Customers are wondering whether it’s malicious,” says Katie Barton, the general manager of local cafe Thyme Kitchen, which was forced to close. “I don’t understand the thought process behind it. It’s very, very odd.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But who was behind this mountain of garbage? It’s a question that local environmental health officers are investigating with vigour. “This is what the guys who do this work live for. It’s like solving a murder,” says the council’s regulation and enforcement manager, James Johnson.

Large-scale fly-tipping is rising in Britain. In England alone, incidents handled by local authorities that were of “tipper lorry load” size increased by 13% between 2021-22 and 2022-23, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. “The number of instances of fly-tipping is about the same as the previous year, but the quantities are greater,” says Allison Ogden Nash, the CEO of environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. The annual cost of clearing these mammoth rubbish tips was £13.2m – an increase of 23% on the previous year’s £10.7m.

That’s nothing compared with the emotional toll. “It absolutely rips your heart out,” says 70-year-old football manager John Elliott, who last month woke up to six lorry-loads of mattresses, sinks and broken garden fencing that had been fly-tipped in the car park of his club, Oxhey Jets FC, in Watford. It cost the local council about £15,000 to clear it. “This football club has been my life – I built it from the ground up. To have somebody do that to you when you’re scraping the barrel trying to survive, it makes you feel so angry and sick.” The day after the first load was dumped, the perpetrators came back, broke the newly repaired locks, and did it again.

A lot of waste crimes happen in plain sight. By law, waste removal businesses must be registered, but on Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace, thousands of unregistered operations offer cheap removals that will probably end with loads being dumped on public roads or private land, with farmers disproportionately bearing the brunt. Some have complained of having to turn their land into “medieval forts” to ward off the problem, as they’re liable for the cost of removing any rubbish. In England, waste companies that do register with the Environment Agency require no vetting beyond an online form and the £154 fee. (Fed up with lax regulation, one environmental consultant registered Oscar, his dead west highland terrier, as a waste carrier in 2017.)

“The system has created opportunities for people to save or make money through fly-tipping,” says Hervé Borrion, a professor of crime science at UCL. And there is much money to be made: many believe the much-cited figure that waste crime costs the English economy alone £1bn a year is a conservative estimate. “It’s a very high-reward, low-risk crime. You can get £2,000 for one load of waste,” says Sam Corp, head of regulation at the Environmental Services Association. “And even if you do get caught, the penalties aren’t high enough to be a sufficient deterrent. It’s deemed to be a business expense by many criminals.” As Ogden Nash points out, the average fine for any fly-tipper who makes it to court is £526, “a slap on the wrist compared to how much they’ve probably made, plus the thousands it’s cost the local authority to take it to prosecution”. As for landfill tax evasion – a separate offence – no one has been prosecuted in the 29 years since the tax was introduced in 1996.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Lichfield, Johnson shows me the camo-print cameras his team have stealthily planted at fly-tipping hotspots across the city. “You can put one up a tree!” he says. “Guess how much?” he challenges. £700? “Less than £100! We’ve caught people with this. It’s really effective.” Unfortunately, there was not one up a tree or elsewhere on Watery Lane the night of the fly-tip. Cracking this case may come down to less hi-tech methods: most fly-tippers fail to remove identifying information from the documents they dump amid the builder’s rubble and other garbage.

In areas such as Birmingham and Bristol, talk of reducing bin collections – to once a fortnight in the former, and to every four weeks in the latter – has left residents worried that things can only get worse. “It’s a constant menace,” says Adrian Collins, a parish councillor in Frenchay, a small village on the edge of Bristol, which has been plagued by fly-tipping in recent weeks. “I would say that fly-tipping used to happen here every couple of months or six weeks – now it’s happening almost weekly. If the plans are rolled out to collect black bins once a month, that could turn the uptick we’ve experienced in the last month into a permanent occurrence.”

Of course, not all fly-tipping is the work of complex criminal networks. For those without a car, or those without a computer to book a slot at their local recycling centre, or those unable to pay their council’s collection fee, getting rid of household waste can be a logistical nightmare. “Here, the council charges £50 for the removal of three items,” says Bradford-based photographer Neil Terry, who has been documenting his area’s worsening rubbish problem as the city centre gets a facelift for city of culture 2025. “Most people, frankly, can’t afford that. It’s no wonder that it ends up on the pavement.”

At least local authorities are getting better at laying down the law: the number of enforcement actions brought against perpetrators was up 5% in 2022-23 compared with the previous year in England (though the number of fixed-penalty notices was down by a quarter). Greater investment from central government could be well worth it: Corp points to 2014 research that every £1 spent on tackling waste crime yields almost £5 in return. “The money allocated to the Environment Agency to tackle fly-tipping pales in comparison to the cost,” he says.

As for Lichfield, the road has been cleared, businesses are back open, and Johnson’s investigators are on the warpath. “They’re currently out there working 10- to 12-hour days,” says Johnson. Doors are being knocked on, doorbell cameras are being searched, and they’re pretty sure they know what kind of truck they’re after – “most likely a rigid-bodied HGV with a tipper on the back or a roll-on, roll-off skip,” he says, with impressive specificity. He doesn’t yet know whodunnit, but he’s sure of one thing: “They really made a mistake dumping this in Lichfield.”

• Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here.

Latest Stories

  • 2.2 billion gallons of water flowed out of California reservoirs because of Trump’s order to open dams

    There are two major problems with Trump’s order, water experts said: The water will not flow to Los Angeles, and it is being wasted by being released during the wet winter season.

  • Alberta woman fined $15K after pleading guilty to importing serval cats

    OKOTOKS, Alta. — An Alberta woman has been fined $15,000 after she pleaded guilty to illegally importing two serval cats into the province.

  • Piikani Nation hunters harvest first bison in Banff in over 145 years

    The skull of a bison sits on display with the Piikani Nation flag hung on the wall behind it. Some of the men responsible for the skull's presence are sharing their experience of returning to their ancestral hunting grounds for the first time in 145 years.It's been nearly four months since Joshua Crow Shoe, Rylan Weasel Bear, Owen Stump, Kieven Weasel Bear and Leroy Crazy Boy hiked through a remote area of Banff National Park to look for bison, but what they felt on the day of their ultimate suc

  • Widespread snowfall in Ontario means a near-miss of 1,500-km stretch of ice

    It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday

  • 2 large N.S. exporters say they're prepared for U.S. tariffs

    Representatives for two large exporters in Nova Scotia say they're ready for U.S. import tariffs, even though they were delayed on Monday just before they were to be implemented.Mike Hartery, co-manager of the Port Hawkesbury Paper mill, said the company had been waiting Monday afternoon to find out if the promised 25 per cent import tariff would kick in on Tuesday.The mill was not expecting any special carve-outs or exemptions for the paper industry, he said."We believe that that is highly unli

  • US Interior Department takes first steps to carry out Trump energy agenda

    In a statement, the agency said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the former governor of North Dakota, signed six orders on his first day in office. The moves by Burgum signal a dramatic shift in Interior Department policies.

  • This company is using fish guts to feed flies

    NRGene, an agriculture technology company, is teaming up with Île-à-la-Crosse Fish Company to get unused fish waste, which would otherwise be dumped in landfills, to feed black soldier flies before they lay eggs.

  • 'Incredibly dangerous': How to prepare for incoming ice storm

    Though some snow is possible with this system, the main weather threat will be freezing rain, and thus ice, forecasters said.

  • Scientists solve the mystery of sea turtles' 'lost years'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Using satellite trackers, scientists have discovered the whereabouts of young sea turtles during a key part of their lives.

  • A short list of U.S. goods which will be charged 25 per cent tariffs starting Tuesday

    OTTAWA — Effective Tuesday, Canada is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion in goods originating in the United States — part of Canada's response to sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Some B.C. schools cancel in-person learning as snow batters South Coast, Vancouver Island

    Some post-secondary schools in B.C. have moved to online learning Tuesday as snow continues to batter the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.Environment Canada has forecast Metro Vancouver will be hit with two to four centimetres of snow, which is expected to taper off in the afternoon. Meanwhile, parts of Vancouver Island, which began digging out from under the snow Monday, will get more snow today. East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo is forecasted to get five centimetres of

  • A North Carolina wildlife crossing will save people. Can it save the last wild red wolves too?

    ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (AP) — Hunters were once the greatest human threat to the country’s only unique wolf species. Today, it’s motorists.

  • Electric trucks cheaper than diesel vehicles on long-haul routes in Shenzhen trial: expert

    Battery-powered electric trucks driving long-distance routes from Shenzhen are more cost-effective than those powered by diesel fuel, according to an expert from a think tank. A pilot programme completed last year in the city showed that trucks that run on batteries beat diesel-fuelled vehicles in terms of total cost of ownership if their annual mileage exceeded 60,000 kilometres, said Xie Haiming, the director of Shenzhen Xieli New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Centre, a t

  • Farmers work with National Trust to boost wildlife

    National Trust supports tenant farmers in Purbeck through nature-friendly farming programme.

  • Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., company teams up with flies-as-food startup to provide fish guts as feed

    An Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., fishing company has made a deal to use fish waste to feed flies instead of dumping it in the landfill.NRGene Canada, an agriculture technology company, announced on Jan. 16 it was teaming up with Île-à-la-Crosse Fish Company to use fish waste to feed black soldier fly larvae.NRGene was started in 2020 with the goal of making food out of flies. The company collaborated with a Swiss technology group called Bühler to set up the North American Insect Centre at the Universi

  • Scientists hope these tiny froglets can save their species

    LONDON (AP) — It was quite the journey for such tiny froglets: traveling thousands of miles from the forests of southern Chile to London, carried and brooded inside their fathers' vocal sacs for safety.

  • Wilted leaves signal bigger hit to Argentina's soy, corn harvest

    STORY: Argentinian farmer Dario Sabini's corn plants should be green at this time of year.Instead, they are dry and crinkle between his fingers as his town suffers under a recent drought. "We are seeing here corn that's already gone. The plant is already yellow, it will not come back,” he said. Sabini is a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo, about 125 miles from Buenos Aires. He's one of thousands of rural farmers affected by dry and hot weather since January amid the La Niña climate phenomenon. Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soy oil and meal, as well as the third top exporter of corn. Dry weather has forced grains exchanges in the country to cut their forecasts for the current crop.The Buenos Aires grains exchange currently estimates 49.6 million tons of soybeans and 49 million tons for corn in the 2024/2025 harvest.Farmers like Sabini say the reality is likely worse.Agro-climatologist Eduardo Sierra, who advises the grains exchange, explains:"If it started raining now you could have 45 million tons of each crop (soy and corn). Every week that passes in February without rain, you lose 5 million tons of each crop."Juan Gardey is also a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo.Looking over his wilting soybean plants, he says they urgently need rain to improve crop yields. "The first soybeans were doing very well, they were very beautiful up to the blooming stage and then it got complicated without water. You can see many ruined flowers from stopping during development."A smaller harvest could be a major problem for Argentina, which relies heavily on grain exports for much-needed foreign currency to prop up its embattled economy. Concerned by the situation, the government of President Javier Milei last month cut taxes at least until the end of June on agricultural exports, in order to speed up grain sales.Some experts are predicting rain to arrive in the next few weeks, but the amount and area of coverage are big unknowns.

  • Frigid temperatures blanket Alberta, triggering extreme cold warnings

    After a decidedly icy weekend, Albertans are waking up to another frigid morning with extreme cold warnings in place across much of Alberta. Extremely cold wind chill values near – 40 are expected or occurring in nearly every corner the province. Environment Canada is warning against the risk of frostbite and exposure as the region remains in the grips of a prolonged cold snap.The frigid temperatures will likely continue for parts of Alberta until the middle of the week.Cold spotsIn Edmonton, te

  • Schools shut as tremors shake Greece’s ‘Instagram island’

    The Greek island of Santorini is being rattled by dozens of tremors, prompting authorities to close schools and airlines to announce additional flights on Monday to help people leave the popular tourist destination.

  • Weather alerts for bands of additional snow for B.C.'s South Coast

    An Arctic outflow setup will continue to fuel significant, strait-effect snow along the B.C. coast on Tuesday, likely to result in more travel interruptions and potential school closures