Somalia conflict: UN helicopter and passengers seized by al-Shabab

The Somali armed Islamist group al-Shabab has seized a United Nations helicopter, along with about eight passengers and its crew, local sources have told the BBC.

The helicopter landed in territory controlled by the group in part of central Somalia.

Some reports said it had been forced to make an emergency landing, while others said the landing was a mistake.

Al-Shabab controls much territory in southern and central Somalia.

The group is affiliated to al-Qaeda and has waged a brutal insurgency since 2006.