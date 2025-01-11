Somalia's president visits Ethiopia in boost to strained relations

Reuters
Updated ·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud speaks during an interview with Reuters, in his office in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Somalia's president visited Ethiopia on Saturday, his office said, the strongest sign yet of improving relations between the two neighbours after a year of tensions over Addis Ababa's plans to build a naval base in a breakaway Somali region.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud flew to Ethiopia from Uganda where he travelled earlier on Saturday to attend a summit on African agriculture, his office said in a statement posted on the X social media platform.

While in Ethiopia, he held discussions with Ethiopian leadership "to strengthen bilateral relations and advance shared priorities", the statement said.

"This renewed cooperation underscores a new era of collaboration between Somalia and Ethiopia."

ADVERTISEMENT

They also agreed to restore and enhance bilateral relations through full diplomatic representation in their capitals, according to the joint statement on X.

On Jan. 2, Ethiopia sent its defence minister to Mogadishu, the first bilateral visit since relations between the countries soured.

Tensions erupted in January 2024 after Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somalia's breakaway region, Somaliland.

In the MoU, Somaliland was to lease Addis Ababa a stretch of coastline for an Ethiopian naval base and commercial port in exchange for possible recognition of Somaliland's independence.

Since then, Somalia has accused Ethiopia of undermining its territorial integrity, threatened to eject its peacekeepers, and has also strengthened relations with Ethiopia's arch foes Egypt and Eritrea.

ADVERTISEMENT

After months of escalating rhetoric and inconclusive international mediation efforts, Somalia and Ethiopia agreed on Dec. 11, after talks in Turkey, to work together to resolve the dispute and begin technical negotiations by the end of February.

"Underscoring the serious and evolving threat posed by extremist militant groups in the region, the leaders agreed to instruct their respective security agencies to bolster cooperation in promoting peace and stability in the region.", the statement added.

In the statement, Somalia said the president's visit to Addis Ababa was a follow-up to the agreement reached in Ankara.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Mark Potter and David Gregorio)

Latest Stories

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women–as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault–appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Russia's elites say they are tired of waiting for the war to end: report

    High-ranking sources told independent Russian outlet Meduza that Russia's elites are disappointed the Ukraine war didn't end in 2024 and feel fatigue.

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Trump-Appointed Justice Casts Deciding Vote Against Him

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour attempt to block his Friday sentencing in his New York hush-money case was rejected Thursday by the Supreme Court in a narrow 5-4 ruling. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Trump to the high court in 2020, cast the deciding vote along with the court’s liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts. The president-elect filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court Wednesday hoping to delay his Jan. 10 sentencing, arguing that it would damage

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock choice to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than…Donald Trump is president and now they’

  • Trudeau made last-ditch effort to buy time for his government: sources

    After announcing his departure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to reach an agreement with opposition leaders so that his government would survive a few more weeks in Parliament, Radio-Canada has learned. Sources said the day after announcing he would resign on Monday, the prime minister personally called the leaders of the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Québécois.He wanted to obtain a commitment from one or the other to vote in favour of the budget appropriations — a vote of confidence —

  • Donald Trump is a convicted felon. We did it, America! We elected a crook! | Opinion

    We did it, America! We finally put a convicted felon in the White House. Donald Trump was sentenced Friday for falsifying business records.

  • Vice President-elect JD Vance resigns from the Senate

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President-elect JD Vance is resigning from his seat in the U.S. Senate, effective Friday.

  • Russia is feeling the full impact of sanctions and the strain could force an end to the war this year, think tank says

    After three years of war, strict sanctions, and dwindling oil prices, the odds are stacked against the Kremlin in 2025, a think tank fellow argues.

  • Trump, Musk and MAGA douse California wildfires with conspiracies, hate and lies | Opinion

    While wildfires rage across Los Angeles, Donald Trump and weirdo presidential wingman Elon Musk are doing all they can to make things worse.

  • China hacked phones and wants nuclear first-strike ability against US: ex-Trump aide

    A former senior aide to Donald Trump claimed China had tapped the president-elect's phone, stolen "extraordinary" amounts of data and was preparing for a first-strike nuclear capability against the United States. H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser from 2017 to 2018, told a think tank event in New York on Wednesday that the US must impose "very significant costs" on China for its "massive cyber intrusions". "They listen to President Trump's phone and everybody around him for six mon

  • New Trump Pick Raises Potential Fox News Count In Administration To Big Number

    The president-elect announced yet another Fox News figure would join his government, and they're adding up.

  • Hunter Biden investigation will proceed after father leaves White House, Jordan says

    The House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said the panel will continue its investigation into Hunter Biden’s criminal activity in a Thursday interview with Politico. “We think we need to look at David Weiss, the special counsel,” Jordan told the outlet. “There will be some additional work we need to do, I think,…