Somalia's spat with Ethiopia deepens over naval base plans in Somaliland

Somalia has expelled the Ethiopian ambassador, ordered the closure of two Ethiopian consulates and recalled its own ambassador over Addis Ababa's plan to build a naval base in the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Authorities in Mogadishu say they've given Ethiopia's ambassador 72 hours to leave the country and ordered the closure of Ethiopian consulates in Somaliland and the semi-autonomous region of Puntland.

However Ethiopia's foreign ministry told Reuters it was unaware of any such moves and has no information on the matter, which was first announced by ther Somalian prime minister's office.

"This follows ... the actions of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia which infringe upon Somalia's sovereignty and internal affairs," Somalia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Senior officials from Somaliland and Puntland, which is engaged in another constitutional dispute with Mogadishu, said they would not apply the order to shut the consulates.

"The embassy shall remain open irrespective of what Mogadishu says," said Rhoda Elmisaid, Somaliland's deputy foreign minister, adding that Somaliland was an "independent sovereign nation".

Mohamud Aydid Dirir, Puntland's information minister, said: "Somalia's decision will not work. It cannot shut the consulates in Puntland and Somaliland."

Naval aspirations

The expusion is linked to a dispute over a deal to lease 20km of Somaliland coastline to landlocked Ethiopia.

Somalialand claims independence and has had effective autonomy since 1991.



