Somatic Healing Fair upcoming

An upcoming Somatic Healing Fair will seek to educate community members on the many ways to help the body heal using traditional methods, non-traditional methods and assorted non-medical means.

One of the organizers said he is also hoping to be able to finalize ‘healing experiences’ for those interested and planning to attend the event.

“We hope to help community members recognize that there are possibly other answers that will help them on their healing journey right here in the community,” Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) psychologist Brent Beresford said. “We are hoping to use that connection to the community to help them on their healing pathways.”

The fair will be held on April 4 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall and will feature a number of informational kiosks, presentations over the course of the afternoon and evening, and Beresford said, some actual healing experiences.

“If community members are curious about any one of the possible healing pathways, we are hoping to be able to set them up with one of the presenters. They have to register in advance however, in order for that to happen,” Beresford said. “We are hoping to help people understand that healing pathways don’t have to come from outside the body, such as in medication, but rather, from within.”

The process for those ‘healing experiences’ was being finalized at press time, he added.

Presentations on all manner of healing pathways will be on tap at the fair, Beresford said.

“It wouldn’t be something that comes from outside the body, but rather, from within. You need to be connected to yourself. It’s not about what comes from outside, but rather, what’s cultivating what’s already there,” he said.

Kiosks on spiritual-energy healing, crystal healing, sound-energy work, spiritual coaching, natural medicines and even yoga classes will be held throughout the day.

“Different people will be presenting different things throughout the day and there will be tables with information as well,” Beresford said. “There will be a few speeches explaining things and there will be a dialogue discussion as well.”

Story continues

The fair, Beresford said, will marry what we already know about the human body with traditional First Nations healing pathways.

“Somatic healing takes what we know about the brain and the nervous system into consideration and applies traditional knowledge, too,” Beresford said.

To register for one of the ‘healing experiences at the April 4 Somatic Healing Fair, contact KSCS at 450-632-6880.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase