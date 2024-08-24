Somebody got lucky in Miami Beach: a $56,000 Florida Lottery ticket was sold there

The only jackpot winning ticket among Friday’s drawings for Mega Millions, Jackpot Triple Play, Cash 4 Life and Fantasy 5 games was a Quick Pick buy in Miami Beach, the Florida Lottery said.

A Quick Pick ticket matching the Fantasy 5 midday draw numbers 1, 12, 21, 34 and 35 was sold at the Shell station at 508 Arthur Godfrey Rd./41st St., and is worth $56,169.

This ticket can be redeemed at any Florida Lottery District Office, such as the Miami-Dade one in Miami Lakes at 14621 Oak Ln., reachable at 305-364-3080 or MIARC@flalottery.com. Appointments can be made, but aren’t necessary at the office, which is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.