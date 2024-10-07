‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 3 Trailer: Bridget Everett Bids Farewell to Coming-of-Middle-Age Comedy

Bridget Everett is moving on up and out of “Somebody Somewhere.”

The beloved HBO series is set to conclude with its upcoming third and final season. Writer, executive producer, and lead star Everett returns as Kansas resident Sam, who is struggling to fit the hometown mold.

More from IndieWire

The official synopsis reads: “Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds.”

Jeff Hiller returns as Sam’s bestie Joel, along with Mary Catherine Garrison as her sister Trish. The ensemble cast includes Murray Hill, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge, Mercedes White, Meighan Gerachis, and franchise newcomer Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

The second season of “Somebody Somewhere” won a Peabody Award and was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, the show’s second. Everett received individual nominations by the Critics Choice Awards (Best Actress in a Comedy Series) and the TCA Awards (Individual Achievement in Comedy). In 2022, Season 1 was honored by AFI among their Television Programs of the Year.

“Somebody Somewhere” is co-created and executive produced by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. The series is executive produced by Everett, Tyler Romary, Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, and Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions. The show is produced by Shuli Harel.

Season 3 is written by co-creators Bos and Thureen, lead star Everett, Lisa Kron, and Lennon Parham.

Jay Duplass directs, along with Robert Cohen and Lennon Parham.

Everett told Rolling Stone that the series is “always about figuring out how to force Sam to grow because she’s so reluctant to.” She added of the character, “I feel so connected to Sam and when she grows, I feel like I grow too. […] I keep thinking, how the fuck do we have three seasons of this show on the air? I know this show is a very personal show to a lot of people, so I would never want to wrap anything up with a tiny little bow. I think you’re just sort of like, ‘This is where they are in their lives. It’s what’s happening now.’ And to me, these people are going to exist forever and I’ll never be done with them.”

Everett, co-creators Bos and Thureen, and fellow executive producer Strauss also said in a statement, “It has been the greatest dream to bring this world to life, and to do it with HBO. The heart of ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is friendship, and we will always hold dear the friendships on the screen and those forged behind the camera.”

“Somebody Somewhere” Season 3 premieres October 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Check out the trailer below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.