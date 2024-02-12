Somebody tell Biden 2024 is here and he needs to step up his election campaign game

Republicans are in full primary mode. Everywhere you turn, there's headlines about Donald Trump's political resurrection and Nikki Haley's floundering campaign, including her embarrassing loss to "none of these candidates" in Nevada. It's hard to escape their nomination process.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and his campaign staff seem to be ignoring that there’s a presidential election at the end of the year, and his opponent is already riling up his base.

Biden told Variety that he wouldn’t be interviewed during the Super Bowl pregame show, as previous presidents have done. It would have been his best opportunity to make a case for his reelection in front of the nation, but he chose to skip the questions altogether for the second year in a row. It's a huge miscalculation and one of Biden's many missed opportunities to spread his message.

We are nine months away from the presidential election, and Biden needs to boost his standing with voters. A recent NBC News poll found his approval rating hovering at 37%.

It’s time for him to start acting like there’s an election to care about, and he must stop allowing his messaging to be muddled by Congress’ shenanigans and the country’s involvement in foreign affairs. He’s already got two winning topics to campaign on.

Biden can win by focusing on abortion rights

Abortion rights should be the easiest rallying cry for Biden: 52% of U.S. adults believe abortion is morally acceptable, and recent elections show that.

Six states have voted on abortion-related constitutional amendments since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. The abortion rights side triumphed in every election, even though three of those states – Kansas, Kentucky and Ohio – went for Trump in 2020.

Expect more states to test strict abortion measures as we continue in 2024.

You would think that Biden would use the outrage people so clearly feel to his advantage. It is a topic that ignites the base of the Democratic Party and is one of the few places he could actually win over Republican women. Yet it’s an issue he never seems to address with the fervor it deserves.

He started to tackle the topic in January, saying he would sign any federal legislation that would codify Roe. But the reality is that said legislation will not come to fruition unless the Democrats sweep Congress in the upcoming election and win a supermajority in the Senate.

Biden has said previously that he isn't "big on abortion," but it is an easy win for Democrats. It's an issue that has consistently turned out voters and will continue to in the upcoming year. He must move beyond a White House news release and hiding behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who has become the face of the issue for the administration.

A greater step would be visiting abortion battleground states and speaking with health care providers there. The party needs to show voters who are most affected by the loss of abortion access that they are exhausting every avenue to ensure that this right is reinstated.

'Bidenomics' is working. Why isn't Biden leaning into it?

While Biden’s campaign could be doing more to tout abortion rights, he also needs to counteract Trump’s messaging that the economy is doing bad. The NBC News poll found that 55% of voters think Trump would do a better job of "dealing with the economy," compared with the 33% who feel that way about Biden.

Truthfully, there’s little the president can actually do to control the economy. It's up to the attitudes of consumers, and how businesses respond to those attitudes. Despite this, the health of the economy sways voters every election. Biden may as well use it to his advantage, especially because the economy is doing well.

The unemployment rate is holding at 3.7%, and has stayed under 4% for the last two years. There were 353,000 jobs added to the market in January, after a surprising 2.7 million jobs were added last year.

Inflation fell to 3.4% in December since reaching a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022. The country has seen an increase in average hourly wages.

Biden and his supporters need to be touting this at every opportunity if they want to change the narrative ahead of November. He needs to keep visiting working-class people to hear how price increases are affecting them, but he should also be reminding the greater public that things are actually improving in the post-COVID era, at least for now.

Simply put: Biden must begin treating 2024 like an election year, instead of shying away from opportunities like the Super Bowl interview.

The Democratic Party must remind people what this election will be, and do more than just be "not Trump.” If Biden wants to ensure people in his base show up to vote, he needs to remind us exactly what he's accomplished, what his plan for the next four years is and what is at stake in this election.

