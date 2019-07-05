Someone Asked Serena Williams If Meghan Markle Chose Her as Archie's Godparent, and She Had the Best Response

Saturday (July 6) is shaping up to be rather busy across the pond: In Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is being baptized. Although guests will number around just 25, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowles, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, are all expected to attend. The queen, however, won't be there as she's spending the weekend in Sandringham with Prince Philip.

Many people were wondering if Markle's dear friend Serena Williams would join Markle and Prince Harry for the event—she's currently playing at Wimbledon—as well as if she'll be named one of Archie's godparents. (The two have hung out recently: Markle and two college friends cheered Williams on to victory earlier in the week.)

Now we have our answer: According to Metro, a reporter at a post-match press conference asked Williams, "Serena, has Meghan asked you to be godmother on Saturday, and are you going?" Williams laughed and replied succinctly, "No, I'm working on Saturday...and she understands work." She also said she was glad that Markle was able to come see her play. "I knew she was there, and it's always exciting when she comes out to watch and support the tennis, so I was happy."

Markle and Harry are trying to keep Archie's christening as private as possible, hence the small invite list. They're also not releasing the names of the godparents, which is a different approach than Middleton and William have taken with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. There will also not be any press coverage of the arrivals, as we saw last year with Louis's christening. (It should be noted that Archie does not currently have a royal title and is much further down the line of succession than the Cambridge children.)

We will still get to see photos, though: Buckhingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to release images taken by photographer Chris Allerton after they celebrate privately with friends and family.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

