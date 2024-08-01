Someone bought a $53,000 Florida Lottery game jackpot winner at a Publix in Hialeah

A stop at a Publix in Hialeah proved financially fortuitous for a shopper after Wednesday’s midday Fantasy 5 drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

A Quick Pick free ticket from the Publix Sabor at 3251 E. Second St. matched 2, 4, 14, 26 and 35, and became worth $53,490.

Another Quick Pick free ticket from a Publix, this one in Brevard County’s Palm Bay, hit all five of the numbers in the evening draw and won $119,348. No one won Lotto, Cash4Life or Powerball jackpots.

These Fantasy 5 tickets can be redeemed at any Florida Lottery District Office, including the one at 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes. Appointments aren’t necessary, but can be made at 305-364-3080 or by emailing MIARC@flalottery.com.

