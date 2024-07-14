Someone must stop Democrats who show blind herd behavior toward Biden | Opinion

Herd mentality

It seems we are heading toward a cliff and no one is willing to stop this blind herd behavior by the Democrats. Joe Biden should recognize that the legacy he wants means putting the country’s future first, stepping out of the race and allowing a younger, vigorous person to take up the torch. This would energize young people and independents to join the campaign and defeat Donald Trump and all the risks that come with him. Biden has shown courage in the past. This is his greatest test.

Nancy Milio, Chapel Hill

Unite behind Biden

I was disappointed in the Editorial Board’s July 10 editorial asserting that Democrats must speak up about Biden’s decline. I strongly believe that he has been one of our best presidents and is the best one to defeat Donald Trump in November.

The editorial suggests Biden should “submit to a full medical evaluation” and make the results public. He did that a few months ago. I read the full report and feel satisfied that he is healthy enough to win this election and serve four more years. Let’s stop this in-fighting and unite behind our candidate. Every moment we waste gives Trump a better chance of winning.

Alice Carlton, Chapel Hill

Don’t snub Harris

Only Vice President Kamala Harris could backfill Joe Biden’s departure from the presidential race. Snubbing her would grievously fragment already fraught Democrats.

Harris would need a mold-shattering choice for a running mate — an authentic hero at her side. She must have a mate of demonstrable strength and character, national security experience at the highest levels of government, and respected global reputation, as well as the rare gifts needed to stand in the face of withering MAGA vitriol.

Extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary measures. I’d be thrilled to see Harris team with retired U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley. Theirs would be a unique, formidable ticket.

Al Craft, Raleigh

School vouchers

The recent closing of Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte (July 9) is a prime example of why the state’s Opportunity Scholarship is one of the biggest boondoggles going. Over the last two years the school received nearly $1 million in taxpayer money and had almost no accountability to the public, including the parents of its students. Dilapidated facilities and inadequate heating and air conditioning were just a few of the school’s issues.

It’s outrageous that our legislature continues to dump our money into private schools that do not need to comply with basic educational standards. The Republican dream of academic “freedom” is a taxpayer and educational nightmare.

Barbara Szombatfalvy, Durham

Public schools

Regarding “Families in limbo without private school vouchers” (July 3):

Families bemoaning the uncertainty of where their children will attend school in the fall are not stuck in limbo. North Carolina provides a free public school education to every child and provides services and programs that private schools do not. Families who want a private school education for their children should pay for it. Opportunity Scholarships should be suspended until North Carolina public schools are fully funded.

Karen Gaines, Raleigh

Act on the ERA

The writers are co-presidents of ERA-NC Alliance.

Four years ago, then-President Donald Trump dissed every woman in the country by instructing his attorney general not to publish the freshly ratified Equal Rights Amendment. Facts:

▪ As of Jan. 27, 2020, the requisite 38 states had ratified the ERA.

▪ Article V of the Constitution is clear in its instructions for amendments. The ERA followed them precisely.

▪ 85% of U.S. citizens agree that all Americans should have equal rights.

Women have been robbed of equality by Trump and forced into pregnancies by the U.S. Supreme Court’s annulment of Roe. We know President Biden supports the ERA. He told us so — and we voted for him. We urge him to use all his powers, old and new, to do the right thing:

Demand the Equal Rights Amendment be published as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Now.

Jimmie Cochran Pratt

Teri Walley