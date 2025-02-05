Someone has stolen 100,000 eggs from a Pennsylvania company. Police say they're worth $40K

Someone has stolen about 100,000 eggs from a distribution trailer in south-central Pennsylvania as rising egg prices and shortages continue to worry U.S. consumers.

The eggs were taken from the trailer at Pete & Gerry's Organics in the Antrim Township borough of Greencastle at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police estimate their value at $40,000.

"We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible," Pete & Gerry's said in a statement to USA TODAY. The company declined to comment further.

An investigation is underway into the theft. A state police spokesperson said no further details could be provided as of Tuesday. The department is urging anyone with information regarding the theft to call its Chambersburg bureau at 717-264-5161.

Price of eggs estimated to increase by 20% in 2025

U.S. egg prices are slated to increase about 20% within the year while overall food prices are only forecast to rise by 2.2%, according to an outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

By the end of 2024, the average price per dozen was $4.10, double the cost in August 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Why are egg prices going up?

The USDA says the rise of egg prices is due to a supply shortage caused by outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

The virus has been reported across the U.S., including recent outbreaks at a duck farm in Merced County, California, and a duck farm in Long Island, New York. Last week, Massachusetts health officials said the bird flu is likely widespread in the state even in areas without confirmed positive cases.

Emory University associate marketing professor Saloni Vastani said the shortage is due to an issue that is both real and perceived similar to the mass 2020 toilet paper purchase surges early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Egg prices are going up because of the avian flu, but that’s driving people to buy more eggs than they usually do because they’re anticipating higher prices and reduced grocery store supply," Vastani told USA TODAY.

Contributing: Gabe Hauari and Betty Lin-Fisher

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 100,000 eggs stolen in overnight Pennsylvania heist as US prices soar