Somerset House fire brought under control by more than 100 firefighters after it rips through roof

Holly Evans
·3 min read

More than 100 firefighters tackled a large blaze that ripped through the roof of central London’s historic Somerset House, which houses a large collection of priceless artwork.

No one was injured in the fire at the building on The Strand, which broke out around midday on Saturday.

Somerset House is home to a range of creative businesses and public initiatives, as well as The Courtauld Gallery, which escaped damage and will reopen on Sunday. The gallery’s collection includes works by Impressionist and Post-Impressionist greats such as Van Gogh and Monet.

The building itself will remain closed until further notice as an investigation into the fire is conducted.

London Fire Brigade said 125 firefighters and 20 engines helped to tackle the blaze, which was brought under control just before 7pm.

The view from Waterloo Bridge as firefighters tackle the blaze (AFP via Getty)
The view from Waterloo Bridge as firefighters tackle the blaze (AFP via Getty)

Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie said the fire broke out in the west wing, which is mainly comprised of offices and “back-of-house” facilities. He said no artworks were in the area.

Speaking to reporters outside the building, he said it was too early to comment on the building’s condition and thanked emergency services for their work in tackling the flames.

Professor Mark Hallett, director of The Courtauld Institute of Art, said: “The Courtauld, including our galleries and collection of artworks, is unaffected by the fire.”

London Ambulance Service urged people to avoid the area and told local businesses to keep their windows and doors closed on Saturday afternoon.

Michelle Birkby, 50, a writer from London, said: “I was walking along the South Bank and could smell smoke, looked up and saw smoke coming out of the top of Somerset House.

“At first I assumed it was a barbecue in the courtyard, or some sort of event, but then I heard the fire engines, realised the smoke was billowing out of control and that Somerset House was on fire.”

Queen Elizabeth I is among the former stately home’s previous residents, having lived there from the age of 20 before she became queen in 1558, according to Somerset House’s website.

20 fire engines attended the scene in central London (Pol Allingham/PA)
20 fire engines attended the scene in central London (Pol Allingham/PA)

The building is also used as an arts and events venue and was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing on Saturday.

The London Battle was set to run from 2pm to 8.30pm, celebrating the sport’s Olympic debut in Paris, but had to be cancelled.

Dancers cheered loudly as firefighters returned their bags, which were left inside when they evacuated the building.

Abisola Alli, 29, was rehearsing in a changing room with her female empowerment and African culture group AfroQueens when they were told they had to leave. The group had been due to perform a five-minute set.

The fire affected offices and backroom facilities (Dean Wilburn/X)
The fire affected offices and backroom facilities (Dean Wilburn/X)

Arts minister Sir Chris Bryant said the government was liaising with the venue to “understand the impact and damage” caused by the fire.

He added: “I am sorry to hear about the fire at Somerset House, this historic building is home to some of London’s great galleries and creative spaces.

“I am very pleased that there are no casualties and hope that Somerset House can reopen to visitors as soon as possible.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Fire breaks out at London’s historic Somerset House

    About 125 firefighters were working Saturday to contain a fire in central London's historic Somerset House, which contains an extensive artwork collection.

  • GOP's Comer launches investigation into Walz's 'engagement' with China

    The probe into Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate is a sign of what the House Republican majority will focus its attention on regarding the new Democratic presidential ticket in the months leading up to Election Day. Walz was a former public school teacher and served in the Army National Guard before being elected to Congress in 2005 and later becoming Minnesota's governor. Comer, in his announcement on Friday, cited recent articles from the New York Post and Newsweek examining ties between Walz and China -- including comments he made about visiting the nation 30 times, some of which were teaching trips, and a 2016 interview where he said he didn't "fall into the category that China necessarily needs to be an adversarial relationship."

  • Injured B.C. bear put down after being fed watermelon: RCMP

    COQUITLAM, B.C. — RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say an injured bear had to be put down after officers discovered that residents had been feeding it.

  • Ontario education minister Todd Smith resigns for private sector job

    TORONTO — Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith resigned his seat and from cabinet Friday to accept a job in the private sector less than three months after being given the education portfolio, prompting Premier Doug Ford to shuffle his cabinet.

  • 'Kill him!': Video shows disturbing attack on deputy, fatal shooting in Riverside

    New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden's new antidiscrimination rules for transgender students in red states

    The Supreme Court refuses to put Biden administration's transgender school rules into effect nationwide.

  • A woman who left a newborn in a box on the side of the road won't be charged

    ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby in a box on the side of a Minnesota road 35 years ago won't be charged, authorities said.

  • Rep. Jared Golden Of Maine Hits Republican Challenger Over Abortion Votes

    State Rep. Austin Theriault voted against several key abortion rights measures and avoided casting a vote on others.

  • 3 of the biggest policies in Kamala Harris's economic platform

    Vice President Kamala Harris has unveiled her economic plan, which includes key issues to tackle in her first 100 days in office. Yahoo Finance Washington Correspondant Ben Werschkul joins Morning Brief to lay three of the biggest positions in Harris's platform. July's Consumer Price Index (CPI) highlighted how shelter costs continue to be rocked by sticky inflation. Harris seeks to address the strained housing market by building three million new housing units over the four years of her administration. The campaign is calling for the first-ever tax incentive for building starter homes, as well as a $25,000 tax credit toward down payments for first-time buyers. The increased cost of food prices has also strained Americans' wallets, and Harris is looking to unveil a federal ban on food price gouging. The administration would establish new rules making it illegal for food companies to raise prices beyond a certain level. Finally, the Harris administration will focus on driving down the cost of prescription drugs. While the Biden administration has worked to lower prices for seniors, Kamala Harris is focused on lowering the price on a broader scale, and will focus specifically on drugs like insulin. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief. This post was written by Melanie Riehl

  • Penny Pritzker exits at pivotal moment for Ukraine’s recovery

    U.S. and Ukrainian officials are working to reorient how Ukraine is handling its recovery in order to insulate it from political changes in both Washington and Kyiv without a key player: Penny Pritzker, President Biden’s special envoy for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Pritzker only planned to serve a one-year term, which ended this month. But her impact over…

  • Croatia to reintroduce compulsory military draft as regional tensions soar

    ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia will reintroduce a two-month compulsory military service starting January 1 next year, the country's Defense Minister Ivan Anusic announced late Thursday.

  • Lina Khan Fights For Workers' 'Liberty' Amid Attacks From Democratic Donors

    As Kamala Harris considers the FTC chair's fate, Khan's effort to ban noncompete agreements highlights how anti-monopoly policy affects ordinary people.

  • Sasse responds to report on university expenses: ‘Not true’

    Former University of Florida President Ben Sasse responded to reports that he inappropriately spent the university’s funds during his brief stint in leadership. “Now, it is true that there was substantial funding for a number of important new initiatives. I am very happy to defend each and every one of these initiatives,” Sasse wrote Friday…

  • Longtime state Rep. Mike Sturla won't seek reelection

    Longtime state Rep. Mike Sturla announced he won't run for reelection. The lawmaker from Lancaster County said he will retire from the Pennsylvania House at the end of his term. Sturla has represented the 96th District — which includes parts of Lancaster city and Manheim Township, along with East Petersburg — since 1990.

  • New Jersey governor's former chief of staff to replace Menendez, but only until November election

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday tapped his former chief of staff to temporarily replace convicted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and said he will appoint whoever wins the post in November as soon as election results are certified.

  • Family agrees to settle lawsuit against officer whose police dog killed an Alabama man

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The family of a man killed by a police dog in Montgomery, Alabama, has agreed to settle its federal lawsuit against the police officer who handled the animal, but their lawyers said Friday that they plan to appeal a ruling that cleared the city of responsibility.

  • Victoria mayor denies involvement in firefighter's suspension

    The mayor of Victoria, B.C., says she was not involved in the one-day suspension without pay of a firefighter over a letter to the premier outlining his concerns about a new homeless drop-in centre in his neighbourhood and the city's response to the homeless crisis. At a news conference Friday morning, the mayor spoke out against the allegations."I had nothing to do with any decisions made by the fire department, either operationally or with regard to personnel," said Mayor Marianne Alto. "Nor w

  • A 120-foot former US Navy vessel is abandoned on the SC coast. Here’s what’s being done about it

    A 120-foot former U.S. Navy vessel has been abandoned on the South Carolina coast. Here’s what’s being done about it.

  • The drugmaker that hopes to legalize MDMA is cutting 75% of its staff after the FDA rejected the drug

    Lykos will cut 75% of its staff, or about 100 employees, and the remaining team will focus on working with the FDA, the company said.

  • Guyana Anticipates Seventh Exxon Oil Project Development Plan in Early 2025

    Guyana expects to receive the development plan for Exxon's seventh offshore oil project in early 2025, aiming to boost production capacity beyond 1.4 million barrels per day.