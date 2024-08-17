Somerset House fire brought under control by more than 100 firefighters after it rips through roof

More than 100 firefighters tackled a large blaze that ripped through the roof of central London’s historic Somerset House, which houses a large collection of priceless artwork.

No one was injured in the fire at the building on The Strand, which broke out around midday on Saturday.

Somerset House is home to a range of creative businesses and public initiatives, as well as The Courtauld Gallery, which escaped damage and will reopen on Sunday. The gallery’s collection includes works by Impressionist and Post-Impressionist greats such as Van Gogh and Monet.

The building itself will remain closed until further notice as an investigation into the fire is conducted.

London Fire Brigade said 125 firefighters and 20 engines helped to tackle the blaze, which was brought under control just before 7pm.

The view from Waterloo Bridge as firefighters tackle the blaze (AFP via Getty)

Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie said the fire broke out in the west wing, which is mainly comprised of offices and “back-of-house” facilities. He said no artworks were in the area.

Speaking to reporters outside the building, he said it was too early to comment on the building’s condition and thanked emergency services for their work in tackling the flames.

Professor Mark Hallett, director of The Courtauld Institute of Art, said: “The Courtauld, including our galleries and collection of artworks, is unaffected by the fire.”

London Ambulance Service urged people to avoid the area and told local businesses to keep their windows and doors closed on Saturday afternoon.

Michelle Birkby, 50, a writer from London, said: “I was walking along the South Bank and could smell smoke, looked up and saw smoke coming out of the top of Somerset House.

“At first I assumed it was a barbecue in the courtyard, or some sort of event, but then I heard the fire engines, realised the smoke was billowing out of control and that Somerset House was on fire.”

Queen Elizabeth I is among the former stately home’s previous residents, having lived there from the age of 20 before she became queen in 1558, according to Somerset House’s website.

20 fire engines attended the scene in central London (Pol Allingham/PA)

The building is also used as an arts and events venue and was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing on Saturday.

The London Battle was set to run from 2pm to 8.30pm, celebrating the sport’s Olympic debut in Paris, but had to be cancelled.

Dancers cheered loudly as firefighters returned their bags, which were left inside when they evacuated the building.

Abisola Alli, 29, was rehearsing in a changing room with her female empowerment and African culture group AfroQueens when they were told they had to leave. The group had been due to perform a five-minute set.

The fire affected offices and backroom facilities (Dean Wilburn/X)

Arts minister Sir Chris Bryant said the government was liaising with the venue to “understand the impact and damage” caused by the fire.

He added: “I am sorry to hear about the fire at Somerset House, this historic building is home to some of London’s great galleries and creative spaces.

“I am very pleased that there are no casualties and hope that Somerset House can reopen to visitors as soon as possible.