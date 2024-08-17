Somerset House fire – latest: Around 125 firefighters tackle blaze in central London

Around 125 firefighters are tackling a blaze raging for more than four hours at London’s famous Somerset House.

Smoke has been billowing from the roof of the iconic building on the north bank of the River Thames, with firefighters still seeking to bring the blaze under control.

People have been urged to avoid the area if possible and local businesses advised to shut doors and windows “due to the high volume of smoke”.

The fire was first reported just before midday, with fire crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations all attending the scene.

London Fire Brigade said: “Two of the brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Constructed over the course of more than 25 years and completed in 1801, Somerset House was long home to a multitude of public offices and royal institutions. It is now an arts venue and on Saturday was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing.

16:25 , Andy Gregory

In a new update issued minutes ago, London Fire Brigade said firefighters were continuing to work hard to bring the fire affecting part of the roof at Somerset House under control.

We remain on scene at #SomersetHouse working hard to bring the fire affecting part of the building’s roof under control.



Please follow us and @SomersetHouse for further updates 👉 https://t.co/jhucX5EmzZ pic.twitter.com/EEReEylept — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2024

Motorists urged to avoid Somerset House area due to ‘significant disruption'

16:22 , Andy Gregory

Motorists have been urged by the Metropolitan Police to avoid the roads surrounding Somerset House due to “significant disruption”

Scotland Yard said officers were assisting fire crew colleagues, adding: “There is significant disruption on surrounding roads. Please avoid the area.”

What is the history of Somerset House?

15:56 , Andy Gregory

Constructed over the course of more than 25 years on the site of a palace formerly bearing the same name, the current Somerset House was completed in 1801, after which it was home to a multitude of public offices such as tax and registry offices, and institutions including the Royal Academy, Royal Society and the Society of Antiquaries.

During the Second World War, it housed the vital Ministry of Supply and continued to be used as public offices before being repurposed as a public venue at the turn of the millennium.

The former palace, on which construction began in 1547, also had a rich history, having been used as a home to royalty, an army headquarters during the English Civil War, and the location at which the treaty to end the 19-year Anglo-Spanish War was negotiated and signed.

While swathes of the City of London was destroyed in the Great Fire of London in 1666, the palace – at that point named Denmark House – was spared, with the flames stopping just a short distance to the east.

Security guard says firefighters’ work appears to be concluding

15:31 , Andy Gregory

A Courtauld Gallery security guard, who gave his name as Rafal K, said the firefighters’ work appeared to be finished.

He exited the cordon shortly before 3pm and told a reporter: “It’s still not clear to let people back in, but it looks like the action of the firemen is finished. I’m still waiting for the manager on the shift to bring people back in.

“It will be security [who go in] first and then members of the public who can get their belongings in their lockers.”

He said he believed the locker room was “untouched” by the fire.

The plumes of smoke that were still visible inside the courtyard shortly before 2pm appeared to have ceased. Firefighters were sitting in chairs overlooking Somerset House, wearing T-shirts with their kit at their feet.

Footage shows smoke billowing out of Somerset House

15:20 , Andy Gregory

Local businesses told to keep windows shut ‘due to high volume of smoke’

15:16 , Andy Gregory

The London Ambulance Service has asked people to avoid the area if they can and advised local businesses to keep windows and doors shut “due to the high volume of smoke”.

🚨 @LondonFire is responding to a fire at #SomersetHouse.



We're asking people to avoid the area if they can due to the high volume of smoke and local businesses to keep windows and doors shut. https://t.co/O9NmfW92S7 — London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 17, 2024

‘No artworks’ in wing of building where blaze broke out

14:52 , Athena Stavrou

The director of Somerset House Trust said the fire broke out in the west wing of the building and there are “no artworks in that area”.

Jonathan Reekie, 59, has been director of the trust for 10 years and told the PA news agency: “What I can confirm is that a fire was spotted at about midday in one corner of west wing, the site was immediately evacuated and the London Fire Brigade called, who arrived very quickly indeed.

“Everybody is safe and for now we want to let the London Fire Brigade get on and do their brilliant work.

“The west wing is mainly offices and back-of-house facilities, there are no artworks in that area.”

Mr Reekie said he was not inside the building when the fire broke out.

A fire alarm was still sounding as he spoke on the edge of the cordon outside the Somerset House arches at about 2.30pm.

Passers-by were sat on chairs nearby eating their lunches and watching the scene.

The trust is a registered charity and the Charity Commission website says it was established in 1997 “to enhance the education of the public by the provision of a centre for the arts and to maintain the buildings for the benefit of the local and international community as an example of English national heritage”.

It added: “At its heart lies a creative community of innovative businesses and social enterprises which contribute to the vibrancy and energy of the site.”

Somerset House fire visible from the Sky Garden

14:47 , Athena Stavrou

Sky Garden visitors were able to see smoke billow into the air from Somerset House on Saturday.

A fire broke out on the art centre’s roof as 125 firefighters rushed to the scene

125 firefighters now tackling blaze

14:31 , Athena Stavrou

London Fire Brigade said 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines were now helping to tackle the Somerset House blaze.

20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters are now responding to the fire at #SomersetHouse.



Crews are continuing to work at bringing the fire in the buildings roof under control. https://t.co/nG11X6HGS9 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2024

Concerns over ‘irreplaceable’ art collection

14:22 , Athena Stavrou

Alan Robinson, 71, a Catholic priest who works nearby Somerset House and lives in Covent Garden, said he was worried about the “irreplaceable” art collection in the Courtauld Gallery.

The collection includes masterpieces ranging from the Middle Ages to the 20th century.

He told the PA news agency: “The Courtauld Gallery is in there, I have no idea what the value of the collection is, but it’s millions (of pounds) – irreplaceable stuff.”

A large poster of Vincent Van Gogh’s Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear was displayed on the railings, which is listed as a part of the Courtauld collection on the gallery’s website.

(Getty)

Plume of smoke seen from across River Thames

14:20 , Athena Stavrou

Plumes of grey smoke can be seen from across the River Thames as a fire broke out at London’s Somerset House on Saturday.

Around 100 firefighters rushed to the arts centre after a blaze broke out in part of the buildings roof.

Smoke can be seen several streets away and videos on social media show clouds billowing over the River Thames nearby Waterloo Bridge.

(AFP via Getty Images)

15 fire engines deployed to Somerset House

14:08 , Athena Stavrou

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze in the roof on London’s Somerset House.

A spokesman said: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been deployed to a fire at Somerset House.

“Crews are tackling flames located in part of the building’s roof. Two of the brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations.

“The entire site at Somerset House is now closed to the public whilst we tackle the fire. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Fire wardens in high-vis jackets escorted people away from the venue carrying signs that said “fire assembly point”.

At least five London Fire Brigade vehicles were stationed outside the Somerset House arches on the Strand.

More fire engines could be seen inside the courtyard where thick smoke was visible.

Pictured: Somerset House on fire

13:57 , Athena Stavrou

Somerset House issue statement

13:55 , Athena Stavrou

Somerset House have issued a statement on the fire that has broken out on its premises.

The arts venue in central London was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing when the blaze began.

The former stately home wrote on X/Twitter: “Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building. All staff and public are safe and the site is closed.

“The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire.”

Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building.



All staff and public are safe and the site is closed. The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we're working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire. — Somerset House (@SomersetHouse) August 17, 2024

Fire breaks out at Somerset House

13:48 , Athena Stavrou

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London’s famous Somerset House.

Smoke has been seen coming from the roof of the former stately home on The Strand in central London.

London Fire Brigade said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been deployed to a fire at Somerset House.

“Two of the brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

“The brigade’s control officers have taken over 10 calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 11.59am. Crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Somerset House is now an arts venue and on Saturday was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing.