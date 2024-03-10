Somerset voters ponder new constituencies

Burnham-on-Sea is moving from the Wells constituency to a new Bridgwater seat

With the Budget out of the way, speculation will no doubt return to just when a general election is going to be called.

But what we do know is that the election, when it comes, will be fought on new constituency boundaries.

Every five years the Boundary Commission for England reviews all the parliamentary constituencies.

It has to even out the number of voters in each seat.

The Boundary Commission is an independent and impartial non-departmental public body and its review is scrutinised by MPs.

Now the final boundaries have been accepted by Parliament, the question is - do people know what parliamentary constituency they are in?

People at a weekly line dancing sessions in Burnham-on-Sea were asked about the changes

At a weekly line dancing group in Burnham-on-Sea, they're more concerned with their moves, than constituency boundaries moving.

Burnham-on-Sea is moving from the Wells constituency to a new Bridgwater seat.

Mary Keay had heard about the boundary changes already

Mary Keay from Lympsham said: "We've always been a Conservative area and I think maybe they're making the boundaries different to give other parties a look in."

Linda Powell was unaware of the boundary changes

Meanwhile, Linda Powell from Puriton said she had not spotted any information locally.

"No we haven't heard anything locally [about the boundary changes]. We've had a few leaflets from candidates, but that's all," she said.

Retired doctor Jane Griffin says she hasn't had any information about the new constituency yet

Jane Griffin from Brent Knoll was not aware of the boundary changes, but is looking forward to voting in a general election.

"I think the issues are the cost of living, the NHS is a huge problem - I was a doctor so we get very angry about what's happening to the NHS, and how they're sorting it out - or not sorting it out," she said.

Carole Short wants the next MP to prioritise pensioners and the NHS

Carole Short from Burnham was aware her home town would no longer be part of the Wells constituency, but added she was "disillusioned" with politics.

"I really don't know who to vote for, we need people who are going to do something for us as pensioners - NHS, buses are a nightmare. I think schools are a problem and dentists as well."

Story continues

Claire Sully, the Lib Dem candidate for Bridgwater, said the new constituencies are like pressing the reset button

The Liberal Democrat candidate for the new Bridgwater constituency, Claire Sully, is having her first go at being elected an MP.

Ms Sully said: "Part of what I have to do is shine a light on the new constituency and introduce myself, but we all do," she said.

"It's a reset, as someone who's a new voice for the area it makes it wide open. It's going to be an exciting opportunity. I am making people aware of what the new constituency is by being part of community events."

Meanwhile, in the new constituency of Glastonbury and Somerton, the Conservative candidate is keen to get her message out.

Faye Purbrick, the Conservative candidate for Glastonbury and Somerton, said it is important the boundaries are changed regularly to enable equal representation

Faye Purbrick stood in the Somerton and Frome by-election last year, which has now been re-drawn.

"I think it's really important that boundary changes happen on a fairly regular basis to make sure that everybody has equal representation. When you've got 100,000 people being represented by one MP or 50,000, that's not a fair representation for everyone," she said.

Cheddar Reservoir and the surrounding countryside are in the new Wells and Mendip Hills constituency

The South West as a whole is gaining three more MPs.

Somerset is seeing some of the biggest boundary changes.

You can use our tool to find out which constituency you are now in.

The new seats will be as follows:

Bridgwater - which will include Bridgwater, Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge

Frome and East Somerset - which will also include Midsomer Norton and Radstock

Glastonbury and Somerton - which will include both towns along with Castle Cary, Langport, Street and Wincanton

Taunton and Wellington - which also includes Norton Fitzwarren and Staplegrove

Tiverton and Minehead - which will see Minehead, Watchet and Williton (along with the Hinkley Point C site) join up with Tiverton over the border in Devon

Wells and Mendip Hills - which will include Axbridge, Cheddar, Shepton Mallet and Yatton

Yeovil - which will include Chard, Crewkerne and Ilminster

North East Somerset and Hanham - taking in Keynsham and some parts of South Gloucestershire to the west of Bath

