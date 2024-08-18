Somersworth football moving up to Div. III after winning three straight Div. IV titles

Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes completed a behind-the-back pass to longtime tight end Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs' second drive against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, injecting a little bit of life into the preseason game. Mahomes was rolling to his right and started to get some pressure from Detroit defensive lineman Josh Paschal when he zipped the pass behind his back to Kelce, who was dragging across the field. The completion on third-and-3 at the Detroit 33 was good for 9 yards and a first down, and eventually helped to set up a field goal.