There’s Something Different About Eddie in 9-1-1 Season 8

We’re still months away from the return of 9-1-1, but a new emergency has already emerged — and it’s happening on Eddie’s face.

As revealed in behind-the-scenes photos and videos posted by multiple cast members on social media over the weekend, Ryan Guzman’s character will be sporting a full-blown pornstache in Season 8.

The best documentation has been happening on Kenneth Choi’s Instagram, including one video of Peter Krause nervously touching Guzman’s facial hair, accompanied by the caption “Careful… he bites.”

And if you think the fans aren’t already having a field day with Eddie’s new look, you obviously don’t know this fandom very well. One person referred to him as “Eddie Mercury” on Choi’s video, with another predicting that the 118’s reactions to the mustache are “gonna be gold.”

So, what’s the story behind Eddie’s new look? We won’t know for sure until 9-1-1 returns on Thursday, Sept. 26 (8/7c), but it’s fair to speculate that it has something to do with all of the recent changes in his life. As you may recall, Eddie had an emotional affair with a woman who bore a striking resemblance to his late wife Shannon, inadvertently hurting his son in the process; Christopher was so angry that he moved to Texas to live with his grandparents.

“I know for sure that in the first episode [of Season 8], we likely won’t see Eddie and Christopher together,” Guzman told TVLine back in May. “My hope is that Eddie has a good portion of time without Christopher, which would allow him the opportunity to find new structure, maybe rework who he is a little bit and find new textures of life for him.”

Suffice to say, we never expected “new textures of life” to be taken so literally. But here we are.

OK, let’s talk this out: Are you vibing with Eddie’s ‘stache, or does he need to take a razor to that thing pronto? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your hopes for 9-1-1 Season 8.

