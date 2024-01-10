‘Something for everyone:’ Grab a bite at an eco-friendly Asian fusion spot with vegan pho

Come with CharlotteFive to Be-Em Asian Kitchen, a family-owned, Asian fusion restaurant known for its classic, “made-to-order dishes with unique twists.”

At Be-Em, you can expect fresh, never frozen, local and organic ingredients, including non-GMO, hormone-free and all-natural meats, and scratch-made sauces.

Be-Em Asian Kitchen’s dining room.

Be-Em’s menu includes:

Main plates and shareables, such as:

Hawaiian poke tuna bowl, with ahi tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, pineapple, masago, sesame seed and poke sauce.

Chicken lettuce wraps, with sautéed chicken, water chestnuts, crispy noodles served with iceberg lettuce and soy vinaigrette.

Pho noodle soup, with beef broth with fresh rice noodles, topped with white onions, scallions and cilantro served with a side of fresh herbs.

Shio ramen, with ramen noodles, soft-boiled egg, kimchi, nori, corn, green onions, shallots, and choice of ground beef or chicken.

Be-Em Asian Kitchen’s starters include spring rolls, dumplings and crispy wontons.

Combination entrees, include:

Shrimp and steak

Chicken and shrimp

Chicken and steak

Scallops and shrimp kabobs.

Customizable hibachi plates come with rice, vegetable, sweet carrots and shrimp sauce, plus the options to choose your protein, base, vegetables and sauce.

Be-Em Asian Kitchen offers fast-casual dining.

Looking for a vegan-friendly meal? As its menu offers health-conscious items and substitutions, Be Em has something for everyone.

Be-Em’s vegan options include:

Vegan pho chay, with daikon broth, veggies and fresh rice noodles, topped with onion, scallions, cilantro, a side of fresh herbs and your choice of protein such as tofu, seitan chicken or vegan smoked ham.

Vietnamese street tacos, with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and your choice of protein.

Kimchi fries, with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and your choice of protein.

Be-Em also has an “eco-friendly focus,” with biodegradable to-go packaging and donations to local charities, such as Urban Ministries and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Location: 1848 Galleria Blvd K, Charlotte, NC 28270

Cuisine: Asian fusion

Instagram: @beemasiankitchen