‘Something for everyone:’ Grab a bite at an eco-friendly Asian fusion spot with vegan pho

Mari Pressley
·2 min read

Come with CharlotteFive to Be-Em Asian Kitchen, a family-owned, Asian fusion restaurant known for its classic, “made-to-order dishes with unique twists.”

At Be-Em, you can expect fresh, never frozen, local and organic ingredients, including non-GMO, hormone-free and all-natural meats, and scratch-made sauces.

Be-Em Asian Kitchen’s dining room.
Be-Em’s menu includes:

Main plates and shareables, such as:

  • Hawaiian poke tuna bowl, with ahi tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, pineapple, masago, sesame seed and poke sauce.

  • Chicken lettuce wraps, with sautéed chicken, water chestnuts, crispy noodles served with iceberg lettuce and soy vinaigrette.

  • Pho noodle soup, with beef broth with fresh rice noodles, topped with white onions, scallions and cilantro served with a side of fresh herbs.

  • Shio ramen, with ramen noodles, soft-boiled egg, kimchi, nori, corn, green onions, shallots, and choice of ground beef or chicken.

Be-Em Asian Kitchen’s starters include spring rolls, dumplings and crispy wontons.
Combination entrees, include:

  • Shrimp and steak

  • Chicken and shrimp

  • Chicken and steak

  • Scallops and shrimp kabobs.

Customizable hibachi plates come with rice, vegetable, sweet carrots and shrimp sauce, plus the options to choose your protein, base, vegetables and sauce.

Be-Em Asian Kitchen offers fast-casual dining.
Looking for a vegan-friendly meal? As its menu offers health-conscious items and substitutions, Be Em has something for everyone.

Be-Em’s vegan options include:

  • Vegan pho chay, with daikon broth, veggies and fresh rice noodles, topped with onion, scallions, cilantro, a side of fresh herbs and your choice of protein such as tofu, seitan chicken or vegan smoked ham.

  • Vietnamese street tacos, with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and your choice of protein.

  • Kimchi fries, with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and your choice of protein.

Be-Em also has an “eco-friendly focus,” with biodegradable to-go packaging and donations to local charities, such as Urban Ministries and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Be-Em Asian Kitchen

Location: 1848 Galleria Blvd K, Charlotte, NC 28270

Menu

Cuisine: Asian fusion

Instagram: @beemasiankitchen