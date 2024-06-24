Need something from the NC DMV? It’s going to cost you more starting next Monday

The cost of doing business with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is going up July 1.

State law requires the DMV to raise its fees every four years in line with the changing Consumer Price Index. This time, the fees for about 90 different kinds of transactions at the DMV are increasing an average of more than 19%.

For example, a regular Class C driver’s license good for eight years will go from $44 to $52. A duplicate copy of a license or ID will cost $16.75 instead of $14. A learner’s permit will go up by $4, to $25.50, as will a limited provisional license.

The fee for a regular private vehicle registration will go from $38.75 to $46.25 per year.

State lawmakers set the increases in motion back in 2015. That year, the General Assembly passed a bill that increased DMV fees about 30% on Jan. 1, 2016, and then required that they be adjusted for inflation every four years starting July 1, 2020.

The increase is based on the change in the Consumer Price Index, as computed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the previous four years. In 2020, the fees were raised an average of nearly 8%, less than half this year’s increase.

The higher fees will be reflected on the DMV’s website, www.ncdot.gov/dmv/, by Monday morning.