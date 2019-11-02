Sometimes bad days just happen, says bemused England coach Jones

SHOWS: YOKOHAMA, JAPAN (NOVEMBER 2, 2019) (IMG/RUGBY WORLD CUP LIMITED - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ENGLAND COACH, EDDIE JONES, SAYING:

"We didn't meet our goal. We're not the best team in the world, our goal was to be the best team in the world, but we are the second-best team in the world. So, I think that's how we should be remembered. I think the guys, players prepared tremendously well for this World Cup. I thought they played with a lot of pride, passion and we got caught short today. These things happen but you can't doubt the effort of the players I thought they were extraordinary. Why we came short today? I'm not sure. Sometimes you never know mate."

REPORTER. ASKING: "And it's quite a young group. Where do they go from here? Do you see this team having another shot at it in four years and yourself do you see another four-year project in you?"

"Well I'll tell you Nick (reporter's name) the only thing we'll worry about now is having a few beers and that's the only thing we will worry about and after we have a few beers today we'll probably have a few more beers tomorrow and then probably Monday and then we'll probably have to pull up stumps."

STORY: Coach Eddie Jones had no explanation for England's failure to mount any real threat in their 32-12 Rugby World Cup final defeat by South Africa on Saturday (November 2), saying that sometimes in sport you just come up against a better team on the day.

If it was not the sort of in-depth insight expected from one of the most experienced coaches in the game, it was probably shared by England fans left bewildered by how a team who destroyed New Zealand could find themselves on the wrong side of a similar demolition job seven days later.

England were second-best in every department and though South Africa were excellent, Jones's team were also the architects of their own downfall at times, playing fast and loose - and inaccurately - in the early stages and making a huge number of handling errors.

Jones has now lost two World Cup finals, having also been in charge of Australia when England triumphed in 2003, and he was frustrated to have fallen at the final hurdle of his oft-stated aim of taking England back to the top of the game.



