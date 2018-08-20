Somewhere Fancy wins Gold Cup and Saucer

Two brothers teamed up to win Prince Edward Island's signature harness race Sunday night.

Somewhere Fancy, driven by Simon Allard and trained by his brother Rene Allard, won the race in 1:50.4, 0.6 seconds off the record pace at the Charlottetown Driving Park. Somewhere Fancy was trailing early, but won the race by three lengths.

"It's awesome being in front of a big crowd like that and getting it done," said Simon Allard.

"I've been coming here since I'm 16 years old."

Rockin In Heaven finished second, with Rose Run Quest coming up third.

The race marked a delayed end of Old Home Week in Charlottetown. The race was scheduled for Saturday night, but was postponed by heavy rains.

Correction : A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Rose Run Quest finished second and Always N The Money finished third.(Aug 20, 2018 3:15 PM)