Son appeals for help after dad's Rolex lost when he collapsed at West Ham match

The son of a man who died after collapsing at a football match has launched an appeal to find his Rolex watch worth more than £14,000.

Jay Gray said he was watching Wolverhampton Wanderers play against West Ham in Stratford, London, last Monday when his father collapsed and was carried away for CPR.

But as he was moved, the Rolex Submariner Date he was said to be wearing disappeared.

Mr Gray posted an appeal on X saying his family was "desperate" to have the "sentimental" watch returned.

Recounting his ordeal, Mr Gray said: "My dad unfortunately collapsed and passed away at the Wolves game last Monday night, he had to be carried up stairs from his seat in block 123 to be able to have CPR performed on him, his watch went missing when he was moved and we desperately want it back.

"Please can anyone associated with West Ham, as well as anyone else that wants to help get this sentimental bit of jewellery back to our family in this tough time please RT [retweet]."

Mr Gray added the missing Rolex has been reported to the Metropolitan Police.

The watch claimed to have gone missing is a Submariner Date, which according to Rolex's official website is worth £14,200.

The watch, which is waterproof up to 300 metres (1,000ft), is described as a "timeless benchmark for divers' watches".

It is made of Oystersteel and yellow gold and it has a diameter of 41mm.

It also has a Chromalight display with long-lasting blue luminescence, the website adds.