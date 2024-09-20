Son arrested in the murder of his father, stepmom and stepbrother: Police

Son arrested in the murder of his father, stepmom and stepbrother: Police

A son has been arrested for the murder of his father, his father's wife and her teenage son, who were found shot to death at their Vermont home, police announced Friday.

The triple homicide was discovered early Sunday. Officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person" and the investigation led them to a home in the town of Pawlet, Vermont State Police said.

Inside they found the three deceased victims -- Brian Crossman Sr., 46, who was a Pawlet government official; his wife, Erica Crossman, 41; and her son and his stepson, Colin Taft, 13, police said. They were killed sometime early Sunday morning inside their home, police said.

PHOTO: Police investigate a triple homicide at a home in Pawlet, Vermont. ( WTEN)

Crossman Sr.'s son -- Brian Crossman Jr., 22, of Granville, New York -- now faces three counts of aggravated murder in connection with the fatal shootings of his father, stepmother and stepbrother, Vermont State Police said Friday.

"The Vermont State Police investigation identified significant evidence that linked Crossman Jr. to the killings, including digital information, statements, injuries, and various interviews," Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Police have not released any details on an alleged motive in the killings.

MORE: Family members found shot to death at their Vermont home in triple homicide: Police

New York State Police located Crossman Jr. and took him into custody. He appeared in court in Lake George, New York, Friday afternoon on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. The charge stemmed from an arrest warrant obtained by Vermont State Police for his arrest on the aggravated murder counts, police said.

PHOTO: The booking photo for Brian Crossman Jr. (Vermont State Police)

He is being detained without bail pending another hearing in New York next week, police said. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Arrangements for his extradition to Vermont remain pending, police said.

PHOTO: Police investigate a triple homicide at a home in Pawlet, Vermont. ( WTEN)

All three family members died from gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled as homicides by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, police said. Crossman Sr. was shot in the head and torso, Erica Crossman was shot in the head and her son had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Crossman Sr. had joined the Pawlet Select Board this year, where he served as a liaison to buildings and development and to the town's highway department, according to the town's website.

Pawlet Select Board Chair Mike Beecher remembered him as a "friend and neighbor" and a "hardworking community member."

PHOTO: Police investigate a triple homicide at a home in Pawlet, Vermont. ( WTEN)

MORE: Kentucky judge shot and killed in chambers, sheriff charged with murder: Officials

"This tragedy that struck him and his family has also hit our community hard, and we are shaken and grieving," Beecher said in a statement Tuesday. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss. The town of Pawlet will work to get through this as we always get through hard times, by supporting each other and doing our best to carry on."

Pawlet, a town of about 1,400 people, is located in western Vermont on the New York state line.

Son arrested in the murder of his father, stepmom and stepbrother: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com