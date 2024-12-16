Son fatally stabs mother in Dearborn

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
This Is One Unexpected Sign Of Colon Cancer That Doctors Urge People Not To Ignore
This symptom is often dismissed, which is why it's so important to recognize.
- The Daily Beast
Missing Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi Shares Heartbreaking Message With Family
Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.
- The Daily Beast
Mitt Romney Makes Bold Prediction for 2028 GOP Presidential Nominee
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has revealed who he believes is destined to lead the GOP into the next election in 2028. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday, the Utah senator said he believes Vice President-elect JD Vance will take over the mantle from Donald Trump. “If you were to ask me who the nominee will be in 2028 I think it’d be JD, Vance,” Romney said. “He’s smart, well-spoken, part of the MAGA movement.”
- Hello!
Sarah Ferguson reveals she is looking after 'sad' Prince Andrew following news
The Duke of York's 'close confidant' is said to pose a risk to the UK
- Deadline
Jill Jacobson Dies: ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ & ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Actress Was 70
Jill Jacobson, the actress known for appearances in shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Who’s the Boss? has died. She was 70. According to friend and publicist Dan Harary, Jacobson died “after a long illness” on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Culver West Health Center in Culver City, California. “Beautiful, energetic, and positive to …
- The Canadian Press
Candid photos of Syria's Assad expose a world beyond the carefully crafted and repressive rule
BEIRUT (AP) — Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticizing his carefully crafted public image.
- HuffPost
Chris Rock's Elon Musk Joke Makes 'SNL' Crowd Groan During Opening Monologue
The comedian reminded the audience that Donald Trump is "not playing" while he talked about the billionaire working with the president-elect.
- HuffPost
People Have Been Left Too Stunned To Speak After Kylie Kelce Admitted That Her Husband, Jason Kelce, Doesn’t Watch Their Kids
“i would be genuinely embarrassed to admit this,” one person tweeted in response to Kylie’s comments.
- Elle
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Announce That Their Family Has Grown Again
Within months of meeting one another, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were officially dating and then, very quickly, married. Here, their history.
- The Daily Beast
Shock as Trump Adviser Collapses on Stage at New York Young Republican Gala
Alex Bruesewitz, the 27-year-old strategist tasked with making President-elect Donald Trump cool in the eyes of younger voters during his 2024 presidential campaign, collapsed on stage while speaking at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala, according to several videos of the event posted online. Bruesewitz, the CEO of consultancy firm X Strategies, was listed as an honored guest at the marquee conservative event on Sunday, which also featured speeches by the likes of Steve Bannon and Nigel F
- The Daily Beast
CEOs Panicked as Trump Shrugs Off Their Dire Predictions
Not even President-elect Donald Trump’s aides have an answer for executives who have reached out with concerns about his plans to launch a multi-pronged trade war that could make life more expensive for Americans, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported that Trump’s recent, late-night social media posts advocating for tariffs—including a 100 percent levy on goods from Brics countries, notably Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—were the result of the pr
- HuffPost
MSNBC Host Explains Exactly Why Trump Is Stacking Second Term With ‘Political Losers’
It's part of a "striking pattern," said Ayman Mohyeldin.
- Moneywise
This Florida couple bought a vacant lot for $17,500 — then discovered they’re barred by law from building on it
There's no easy solution.
- CNN
What Trump’s pledge to redo his own trade agreement with Canada and Mexico could mean
President-elect Donald Trump’s frequent calls for new tariffs on foreign goods may have overshadowed another massive trade-related pledge he made about a month before the November election: renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
- The Canadian Press
Canada Post says workers to return Tuesday after labour board ruling
Operations at Canada Post will resume at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the company said, after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered a return to work.
- Sky News
Jets scream overhead and soldiers drop down into gun turrets - outside Russia's military base in Syria
The Russians have been permanently based here since 2017, propping up the Assad regime and overseeing the war against their many opponents. For now, though, what we do know, is that Russian convoys are withdrawing from bases across Syria and are heading for the Mediterranean Coast. On a dusty road near the main Russian entrance to Hmeimim air base near Latakia, I could see a convoy of Russian military vehicles trundling their way past the Russian-named shops.
- BuzzFeed
Employees Are Sharing Stories About Company Holiday Parties Gone Wrong, And These Events Are Literally The HR Nightmare Before Christmas
"It turns out that they were not only employees — but also related..."
- BBC
Two Russian oil tankers wrecked in Black Sea
Video appears to show one of the tankers broken in half and sinking amid a heavy storm, with oil visible in the water.
- Futurism
Scientists Horrified by "Mirror Life" That Could Wipe Out Biology As We Know It
A group of the world's leading biologists have called for an immediate halt on a technology you've probably never even heard of — but is so dangerous that it could devastate life itself on this planet. In a nearly three-hundred page technical report published this month, the scientists describe the horrifyingly existential risks posed by what's known as mirror life: synthetic organisms whose DNA structures are a mirror image to that of all natural organisms. Mirror lifeforms are probably a few d
- People
Man Sells Taylor Swift Tickets He Bought for His Ex Before She Cheated and Now She's Got Bad Blood
"I feel like I had every right to sell tickets that I bought with my own money, especially after what she did," the man wrote on Reddit