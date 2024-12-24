'My son was a good boy': 19-year-old fatally shot along LA street dropping sister off at work

In what family members are calling a senseless act of violence, police in Southern California are investigating after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in along a Los Angeles street just days before Christmas.

The shooting took place on Dec. 18 in the city's Boyle Heights neighborhood and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office recently identified the victim as Jason Alexander Ramirez.

At the crime scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported they found the victim just after midnight inside a Kia Soul suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, KTLA-TV reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, medical examiner's office online records show.

'Shot down for no reason'

As of Wednesday, it was not immediately known if any arrests had been made in the case and a motive was not known.

USA TODAY has reached out to police.

"I want the public to know that my son was a good boy," Ramirez's mother told the outlet on camera. "He was on his way home from dropping off his sister at work.... he was shot down for no reason."

The victim's brother told the outlet Ramirez "was just a few houses down from his own residence" when camera footage captured a person walk into the street and act "as if in distress to lure Jason to stop his vehicle, while the other three suspects hid behind cars," before opening fire on his brother.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LAPD at 213-486-6890.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

