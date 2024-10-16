Son of 'Inspiring' War Photographer Charged with Stabbing Him to Death on Calif. Hiking Trail: Police

Paul Lowe, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene after the assault near Stoddard Canyon Falls on Saturday, Oct. 12

Konstantinos Zilos/NurPhoto via Getty Paul Lowe

Emir Lowe, 19, is facing a murder charge after his dad, British photographer Paul Lowe, was fatally assaulted on a California hiking trail on Saturday, Oct. 12

Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of "an assault with a deadly weapon" near Stoddard Canyon Falls

The photojournalist was stabbed in the neck during the attack, the BBC reported



The son of award-winning photographer Paul Lowe has been charged with his murder after he was assaulted on a hiking trail in California.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) confirmed deputies from San Dimas Station had responded to "an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Mount Baldy Road, near Stoddard Canyon Falls, in the San Gabriel Mountains," per a release.

The incident happened at approximately 3:28 p.m. local time and the male, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has since been identified as renowned British photojournalist Lowe, 60.

Lowe was stabbed in the neck during the attack, the U.K. Press Association reported, per the BBC.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the LASD stated the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office had filed "one count of murder on Suspect Emir Abadzic Lowe for the murder of his father, Christian Paul Lowe," per an updated release, which said there was "no additional information available at this time."

Related: Babysitter, 13, Accused of Stabbing Sister, 7, to Death After Argument over 'Flushing the Toilet': Reports

KTLA 5/Youtube Paul Lowe died after being assaulted on a Calif. hiking trail

LASD previously stated the victim's son was 19 years old, confirming he'd been detained at a "solo traffic collision a few miles away" from the scene of the crime.

"Based on evidence at the scene, coupled with statements made by the son and witnesses, the son was arrested and booked for murder at the San Dimas Station," police previously said in a release.

"When the deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a White male adult suffering from trauma to his upper torso," authorities had said in the initial statement.



Emir Lowe will make his first court appearance at the West Covina Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 16, LASD confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner didn't immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE for additional information.

Lowe's projects over the years included covering the siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian war, The Guardian reported.

Related: Eduardo Xol of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Dies at 58 After Reported Stabbing

Konstantinos Zilos/NurPhoto via Getty Paul Lowe

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



The photographer was a visiting professor in war studies at King's College London and the school was among to pay tribute to him on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"It is with deep sadness that we received the news of Professor Paul Lowe's passing," the message read.

"Paul was a Visiting Professor in the Department of War Studies, a Professor of Photojournalism at the University of the Arts London, and an award-winning photojournalist with VII Academy," it continued.

"A friend, colleague and collaborator whose work had a huge impact in shining a spotlight on the Siege of Sarajevo and addressing its legacy, we were privileged to work with him on several projects related to art and reconciliation," the message added.

"His boundless energy, warmth, creativity, initiative and enthusiasm were contagious and uniquely inspiring. He will be deeply missed," the tribute said. "We send our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult time."

VII Photo Agency also shared a photo of Lowe on Instagram, writing in the caption, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Paul Lowe, whose brilliant life was cut short in Los Angeles, California on Saturday."

"Paul was a courageous and beloved comrade, and a deeply devoted father and husband. The loss is shocking and overwhelming, and our hearts go out to his wife and family," the message concluded.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.