Son rides length of country for dad with cancer

A Leicestershire man is cycling the length of England in honour of his father, who has been diagnosed with bowel cancer for the second time.

Ted Harrison, from Loughborough, said he was "not very good" at expressing his feelings using words, so decided to take on a difficult challenge to show his father Sean how much he cared.

The 21-year-old set off from near Carlisle in Cumbria with the aim to reach Land's End in Cornwall on Saturday.

He said he had been inspired by his father Sean, 50, who was told he had bowel cancer in April.

"It's been alright. My legs were fine up until Tuesday, but my body's fine," Ted said.

He said he had covered about 100 miles (160.9km) on some days before camping at night.

He said his father, who had bowel cancer for the first time about five years ago, had told him he was "really proud".

"I wanted to show my support for him, but we are not very good at expressing it with words," Ted added.

"So I thought I could do something really hard to show how much I care.

"I kept the challenge a surprise until I posted the fundraising link and my dad said it made him cry when he saw it."

