Son of US Representative Boebert arrested on five felony charges

(Reuters) - The 18-year-old son of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of stealing identity documents among other charges, police in the town of Rifle said.

Rifle police said in a statement they arrested Tyler Jay Boebert on Tuesday. He faces four felony counts of criminal possession of identity documents, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and more than 15 additional counts for misdemeanor and petty offenses.

Police said they would have no further information on what they called an ongoing investigation. He was released from Garfield County Jail on Wednesday, county records showed.

Lauren Boebert, who since her 2020 election to a Colorado district has emerged as a national symbol of a Republican Party dominated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, issued a statement in support of her son, one of four.

"I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for," the statement said.

Lauren Boebert is running for re-election in November but switched districts after a narrow victory in 2022.

The Boeberts have made headlines in recent months. Police were involved in an altercation between Lauren and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado, on Jan. 6.

Jayson Boebert at first claimed she punched him but later recanted, KOAA television news reported, citing an arrest affidavit. Police later said in a statement that the investigation against her was dropped due to lack of evidence.

Jayson Boebert was arrested days later on domestic violence accusations stemming from a separate incident, the Colorado Sun reported, citing court documents.

Jayson Boebert was accused of attacking Tyler Boebert and grabbing a rifle on Jan. 9 after the teen called authorities, the Sun reported, citing court documents.

Andrew Nolan, an attorney representing Jayson Boebert, was in court and unavailable to make a statement on Jayson Boebert's behalf, a person answering the phone at his law office said.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Donna Bryson)