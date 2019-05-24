Song, Nordqvist, Law tied atop Pure Silk Championship

Jennifer Song, Sweden's Anna Nordqvist and England's Bronte Law each shot 6-under-par 65 on Thursday to share a one-stroke lead atop a crowded leaderboard at the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Va.

Five players, led by world No. 8 Brooke Henderson of Canada, shot 66 at the River Course at Kingsmill Resort to share fourth place.

American Angel Yin is another stroke back to hold ninth alone, with a crowd of 19 -- including world No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia and No. 5 Nasa Hataoka of Japan -- tied for 10th at 3 under.

Nordqvist was the only one of the leaders to make a bogey, dropping to 1 over at No. 3 and remaining there through six holes. But she birdied three of her next four and then ripped off four in a row from Nos. 13-16.

"I found the conditions really hard this morning, and you have to hit a lot of good shots," Nordqvist said after her round. "Right now I'm just very proud of myself what I did this morning."

Law began on the back nine and made her first birdie at No. 14 before adding two more at Nos. 17 and 18. She eagled the par-5 third hole and birdied No. 7.

"I thought I did a good job of staying composed out there today," Law said. "If I hit a bad shot, not letting myself get ahead of myself or worry about it too much. Ultimately, I'm very pleased with the result."

Law has gone 45 holes without a bogey, dating back to the MEDIHEAL Championship two weeks ago, where she tied for second.

Song scattered three birdies on each side, taking advantage of each of the three par-5s on the course, and she tied her career low score.

"Course conditions are great," Song said. "Greens are firm, and pretty much everything was going well. I was driving it well, and I was getting it on the green.

"When I had a chance for birdie, I think I pretty much made all of them."

Law, in her third year on tour, and Song, in her ninth, are each seeking their first LPGA Tour victories.

Henderson started on the back nine and was 5 under through 12 holes before her first bogey. She then rebounded with a birdie at No. 7. She is joined at 5 under by Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura, and Americans Jacqui Concolino and Katherine Perry, who was a Monday qualifier.

Louise Stahle of Sweden, the last player into the field after South Korea's Sei Young Kim withdrew Wednesday, is among the group at 3 under.

Defending champion and world No. 4 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand is tied for 65th at even par, along with world No. 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea.

