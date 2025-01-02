This Song Surpassed Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' as the Most-Streamed Song on Spotify at the Last Minute in 2024

Fans might've not been thinking about Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" every night after all.

According to Variety, the most-streamed song on Spotify in 2024 was "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish. The song floated past Carpenter's with 1,775,172,881 streams last year. "Espresso," meanwhile, had a total of 1,774,525,704 listens, 650,000 behind Eilish, 23.

"Espresso" was previously reported as the most-streamed song as part of Spotify Wrapped, with "Birds of a Feather" in the No. 3 spot at the time behind Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things."

Michael Hickey/Getty Billie Eilish performs in Chicago in August 2023

Carpenter, 25, dropped "Espresso" in April from her Short n' Sweet album. The tune won song of the year at the 2024 MTV VMAs and has since inspired coffee-themed collaborations with the singer, including an espresso-flavored ice cream.

"Birds of a Feather," which Eilish released on her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft in May. She and her brother Finneas worked on the song in the back of an SUV while in Brazil. "We're always finding ourselves working in the most random places," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in September.

"It's fun because it's so casual and normal and we were just in the back of this car and it's Finneas' laptop," she continued. Looking back on when she and Finneas, 27, wrote the "Birds of a Feather," Eilish said it's "really amazing to see how far the song has come."



Eilish is up for seven Grammys this year, while Carpenter earned six nominations. Both are up for the record of the year and pop solo performance of the year with their respective top-streamed songs on Spotify, along with album of the year.



Rodin Eckenroth/Variety via Getty Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter in Hollywood in December 2023

Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter in December that she wasn't sure if anyone would connect with "Espresso." "I remember deciding to put this song out in the beginning of summer and thinking espresso, coffee is kind of more of a fall beverage," she said.

"I really didn’t know if it would connect, but the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in."

The "Please Please Please" singer continued: "So I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again."

