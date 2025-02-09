Which songs will Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl 59 halftime? Predictions on setlist

Super Bowl 59 has finally arrived. The stage is set for a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles as they compete for the chance to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. A major highlight of the day is the Apple Music Halftime Show, featuring hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar,.

The Grammy-winning artist, known for his powerful lyrics, is set to headline the halftime show. That follows an outstanding year in which he won five Grammy Awards for his hit songs "Like That," featuring Future and Metro Boomin, and "Not Like Us."

While Lamar has been tight-lipped about who will join him for the halftime show, he promised "storytelling" in his performance.

What is Kendrick Lamar's setlist?

The setlist for the Super Bowl halftime show is never made public before the performance. But we can speculate on which songs Kendrick Lamar might perform, such as his hit tracks "Humble," "Not Like Us," and "m.A.A.d City."

Here are some additional predictions on potential songs that Lamar could perform:

All the Stars (with SZA)

Love (featuring Zacari)

Luther (With SZA)

Like that (with Future and Metro Boomin)

Pray for Me (with the Weeknd)

DNA

How to watch Super Bowl 59

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV : Fox

Streaming : Tubi | Fubo (free trial) | DirecTV Stream | Sling TV | YouTube TV | Hulu with Live TV

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

