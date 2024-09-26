Here Are All the Songs in ‘Nobody Wants This’

“Nobody Wants This” does not disappoint in delivering heart-wrenching songs to match Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Rabbi Noah Roklov (Brody) and sex podcaster Joanne (Bell) are an unlikely couple, but the two just can’t keep away from each other. The sultry, flirty soundtrack accompanies the two’s magnetic bond. Heartbreak anthems from Olivia Rodrigo, a love song from Rihanna and even a few bat mitzvah bangers round out the 10-episode series’ soundtrack.

Created by Erin Foster, the Netflix series also features breakout performances from “Veep” actor Timothy Simons and “Succession” star Justine Lupe.

Keep reading for a complete list of all the songs in “Nobody Wants This.”

Episode 1: Pilot

“Summer Girl” – Haim

“Ugi” – Strongboi

“Cinderella” – Remi Wolf

“Drive” – Mini Mansions

“Now I’m in It” – Haim

“You & I” – Léon

Episode 2: “A Shiksa Walks Into a Temple”

“Seen By You” – Olivia Kaplan

“Night Run” – Meadow Life

“Shake” – Yeek

“End of Love” – Michael Shuman

“See Her Out (That’s Just Life)” – Francis and the Lights

Episode 3: “Either Aura”

“Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden” – Valley

“When the Love Is Gone” – Anna Graves

“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna

Episode 4: “Obliterated”

“Sure Feels Good” – Willie J. Healy

“You and Me” – Meadow Life

“Manchester Nights” – Meadow Life

Episode 5: “My Friend Joanna”

“Together Forever” – Strfkr

“Wanna Go Back” – Babyidontlikeyou

“Can’t Win” – Labrys

“Always Been You” – Shawn Mendes

Episode 6: “The Ick”

“Namaste” – Sweepstakes

“Fly” – Anna Graves

“My Demons” – Glu

Episode 7: “WAGS”

“Knock Knock” – Mac Miller

“Sailing” – Christopher Cross

“Say Cheese” – Paul Russell

“Drip Drip” – Zack Dawes, Este Haim, Michael Shuman

“Mirror Mountain” – Mini Mansions

“Tubthumping” – Chumbawamba

Episode 8: “Rebecca’s Box”

“Brutal” – Olivia Rodrigo

Episode 9: “My Girl Bina”

“Obsessed” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Becoming” – Wren Tillings

“Bit Vibra” – Vasepia

“If You Need to, Keep Time on Me” – Fleet Foxes

Episode 10: “Bat Mitzvah Crashers”

“All I Ever Asked” – Rachel Chinouriri

“Temples” – Nick Sena & Zack Dawes

“New York, New York” – Frank Sinatra

“Crank That” – Soulja Boy

“Shut Up and Dance” – Walk The Moon

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa

“I’ll Make Love to You” – Boyz II Men

“Love Myself” – Hailee Steinfield

“Strange” – Celeste

“See Her Out (That’s Just Life)” – Francis and the Lights

The post Here Are All the Songs in ‘Nobody Wants This’ appeared first on TheWrap.