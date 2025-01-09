Songwriter Diane Warren says house of 30 years destroyed in Californian wildfire

Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren is among the stars who have lost their homes in “unprecedented wildfires” raging across Los Angeles.

Thousands of firefighters were attempting to contain the original Palisades fire, which has burnt nearly 16,000 acres, and five others across southern California which threaten to destroy more homes and lives as strong winds scattered embers.

The wildfires have seen the city declare a state of emergency, with at least 70,000 people forced to evacuate their homes as the metropolitan area became blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke and ash.

Among those affected was music star Warren, who wrote on Instagram: “This is the last pic I took of Leah’s rock from my beach house.

“I’ve had this house for almost 30 years. It looks like it was lost in the fire last night.

“There’s a rainbow shining on it which I’m taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy.

“The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone.”

The wildfires were impacting affluent neighbourhoods including Calabasas and Santa Monica, home to a string of A-list celebrities including Mark Hamill, James Woods and Mandy Moore.

Hamill said his family were “fleeing for our lives” as they evacuated their home, while Woods said: “It tests your soul, losing everything at once”.

Sharing footage of the destruction in her neighbourhood, Moore wrote on Instagram: “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family.

“My children’s school is gone. Our favourite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together.”

Meanwhile, Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed her home was safe, but “our beloved neighborhood is gone” as she shared videos of the fire on Instagram.

The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag confirmed they had lost their home in the blaze.

The pair, who married for the second time in 2009, documented the escalation of the fire on their Snapchat stories.

Pratt said: “I’m watching our house burn down on the security cameras.”

While Montag said: “So our house is on fire and we were able to get out in time, but I keep going over and over in my mind of the things I should’ve got, but we’re out safe and that is the most important thing, and Spencer is behind me.”

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and son Gunner (PA)

In a later post, she said while tearing up: “I’m so sad our house has gone” as they had lost “everything we worked so hard for”.

It comes after Governor Gavin Newsom thanked President Joe Biden for his “swift response and aid to California as we work to battle these unprecedented wildfires”.

More than 1,400 firefighters remained on the scene, alongside 267 fire engines and nine helicopters, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

It comes less than a month after residents in Malibu were evacuated from a wind-driven blaze dubbed the Franklin Fire, which saw more than 4,000 acres burn and stars including Dick Van Dyke, Cher and Jane Seymour forced to leave their homes.