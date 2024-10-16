Songwriter Reveals One of Rihanna's No. 1 Hits Features Many '80s Song Titles Hidden in Its Lyrics

Evan "Kidd" Bogart explained the process behind writing Rihanna's "SOS" in a new interview, claiming he "had no idea" what he was doing at the time

You probably know Rihanna's "SOS," but did you catch the hidden-in-plain-sight references in its second verse?

In an Oct. 11 interview on Daniel Wall's Behind the Wall podcast, hit songwriter Evan "Kidd" Bogart spoke about writing the lyrics of RiRi's 2006 single and first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, revealing several well-known '80s song titles make up part of its second verse.

Kevin Winter/Getty Rihanna in July 2005

"When I wrote it I had no idea what I was doing," said Bogart, 46, on the podcast. "The whole second verse of that song is ‘80s song titles strung together as sentences because I thought it would be clever."

Rihanna, 36, sings on the second verse, "Take on me (a-ha), you know inside you feel it right / Take me on, I could just die up in your arms tonight / I melt with you, you got me head over heels / Boy, you keep me hangin' on, the way you make me feel."

Indeed, the lyrics reference “Take on Me” by a-ha, as well as the band’s name and the song’s “take me on” lyric, plus “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” by Cutting Crew, “Head Over Heels” by Tears for Fears, “You Keep Me Hanging On” by Kim Wilde and “The Way You Make Me Feel” by Michael Jackson.

Bogart claimed "no one" realizes the references upon listening to "SOS," which also features a sample of another '80s track: Soft Cell's "Tainted Love." [Ed Cobb, who wrote "Tainted Love," has a writing credit on "SOS."]

Peter Kramer/Getty Rihanna

Released as the first single off Rihanna's second album, A Girl Like Me, "SOS" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other hits from the project include "Unfaithful" and "Break It Off" with Sean Paul.

The Savage X Fenty founder has since earned further No. 1 hits with “Umbrella” with JAY-Z, “Take a Bow,” “Disturbia,” “Rude Boy,” “Live Your Life” with T.I., “Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem, “Only Girl (In the World),” “What’s My Name?” with Drake, “S&M,” “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris, “The Monster” with Eminem, “Diamonds” and “Work” with Drake.



