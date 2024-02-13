Sonic Boom Performs at Super Bowl
JSU's Sonic Boom Performs at the Super Bowl
In a nutshell? Lots.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a harsh message for his coach in a chaotic moment on the sidelines in the second quarter.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Meco
The family of four celebrated the big win, which makes two in a row for quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs
What Patrick Mahomes said inside the Chiefs huddle — before the drive that won the Super Bowl — illustrated his mettle.
Multiple San Francisco 49ers players say they didn't know the new overtime rules that factored into their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mecole Hardman didn't immediately know he had made the game-ending touchdown catch in the Super Bowl to give the Kansas City Chiefs their second straight championship. No, it took a minute for the moment to hit the Chiefs wide receiver. “I blacked out man,” Hardman said after making the catch. “I forgot we actually won the game.” Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sprinted after him in the end zone and shared the good news. “I threw a touchdown to this dude to
Super Bowl 58 was briefly disrupted when two fans ran on the field during the run of play between the Chiefs and 49ers.
Prince Harry attended the NFL Honors in Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean he will be at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The Chiefs’ star defensive lineman said the 49ers were “crazy” for taking the ball first in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII.
Tom Brady is expected to purchase a 7% stake in the Raiders.
Several Niners players had no idea both teams get a possession in playoff overtime.
It’s unclear whether she’s a noted 49ers fan, but she is football royalty, having triumphed during the halftime show in 2017.
The expectation is the Bears will draft a quarterback at No. 1. But NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund has them passing on one.
The cartoon character's pointed one-liner had viewers in stitches during Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast.
After winning a second consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs hit the town in Las Vegas – and yes, Taylor Swift was there too.
Take a look inside the Chiefs locker room following their victory in Super Bowl LVIII.
Chad Hobbs captured a scene of lion cubs playing at MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa, and the cute footage was shared with LatestSightings.com.
One PGA Tour player admitted he's unlikely to return to the event in the future.
Rowdy galleries and hecklers rankled golfers like Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale