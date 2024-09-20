What is a sonic boom? 'Very loud' noise rocks Beirut as Israeli jets fly over during Hezbollah leader's speech

Nuray Bulbul
·3 min read
What is a sonic boom? 'Very loud' noise rocks Beirut as Israeli jets fly over during Hezbollah leader's speech

Jets were detected flying low over Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, causing a loud "sonic boom" to be heard over the city.

The loud explosion occurred on Thursday, September 19 during a statement by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, warning that "the resistance in Lebanon will not stop" until the conflict in Gaza is resolved.

The attack, which sounded like jets breaking the sound barrier over the city, also happened during Sky’s John Sparks’s live report.

Israel's military said its jets struck hundreds of multiple rocket launcher barrels in southern Lebanon set to be fired immediately towards Israel.

The two countries have a decades-long history of conflict, including during recent months amid the Gaza War.

More than 600 people were injured and at least 25 were killed when Hezbollah's hand-held radios exploded late on Wednesday (September 18) afternoon, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The explosions happened throughout the southern part of the nation and Beirut's southern suburbs.

One blast took place near a funeral organised by Iran-backed Hezbollah held in honour of those killed the day before.

But what exactly is a sonic boom and is it harmful to humans?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a sonic boom?

According to National Geographic, a sonic boom is the noise made when an airplane or another object travels faster than the speed of sound. This is typically around 343 metres per second (1,235 kilometres per hour or 767 miles per hour) at sea level.

When an object exceeds this speed, it compresses air in front of it, creating a shockwave that we hear as a loud boom. The noise is not just a single event; it's a continuous effect when the object moves at supersonic speeds, resulting in a "boom carpet" that can be heard for miles along the flight path.

Sonic booms are generally as loud as thunder or an explosion, with an average decibel level of 110.

Small things like whips and bullets can produce sonic booms, as can natural events like earthquakes, meteor showers, and volcanic eruptions. However, airplanes are most commonly linked to them.

The magnitude of a sonic boom is expressed in pounds per square foot of overpressure, and it rises in proportion to the size and velocity of the initiating item.

Airplanes, such as this American F-16 Fighting Falcon, are most commonly linked to sonic booms (US AIR FORCE/AFP via Getty Image)
Airplanes, such as this American F-16 Fighting Falcon, are most commonly linked to sonic booms (US AIR FORCE/AFP via Getty Image)

It’s not the first time sonic booms have been heard in Lebanon.

Analysts and locals informed Al Jazeera that Israel has been using low-altitude jet flights over Lebanon to produce them during the Gaza War, seemingly with the intention of frightening and intimidating the general population.

Lawrence Abu Hamdan, a sound expert and the founder of Earshot, a nonprofit that employs audio analysis to analyse state aggression and violations of human rights, claims that Israel exploits sonic booms as part of a larger trend of psychological warfare against the Lebanese people.

He said: “Since the truce of 2006, there have been more than 22,000 Israeli air violations of Lebanon. In 2020 alone, there were more than 2,000 [air violations] with no response from Hezbollah. They are an acoustic reminder that [Israel] can turn Lebanon into Gaza at any point.”

Sonic booms have been used before as a method of psychological warfare, not just in Lebanon but in other conflicts.

During the Vietnam War (1955-1975), the US used "Operation Bolo," where supersonic planes created sonic booms to intimidate North Vietnamese forces.

Nasa has been researching quieter supersonic flight technology, known as "low-boom" aircraft, to reduce sonic booms’s environmental and social impact.

Is a sonic boom dangerous to humans?

A sonic boom is generally not dangerous to humans, because the overpressure typically produced is too weak to cause harm.

However, stronger sonic booms can sometimes cause minor structural damage including broken windows.

While not physically harmful, the noise can be startling and cause psychological stress, especially in conflict zones where it's used for intimidation.

Latest Stories

  • Putin's 'Well-Established' Ambition To Be Derailed By 1 – Rather Obvious – Problem, UK Says

    The Russian president's long-held plans could be "hampered" by his ongoing land grab in Ukraine.

  • The World’s Largest Shipyard Is Helping the U.S. Catch Up to China's Navy

    China’s fleet of warships is eclipsing the U.S. As tensions between the two global powers grow, the U.S. is looking to South Korea, one of its biggest allies in Asia, to help increase its battleship supply.

  • China's navy starts testing a next-generation fighter jet on one of its aircraft carriers

    China's Navy took a major step towards maritime deployment of the J-35 with trial operations on the CNS Liaoning aircraft carrier.

  • Zelenskiy says Ukrainian military has reduced Russian potential to attack on eastern front

    Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address after conferring with commanders, said the military was doing its utmost "for the resilience of our battle brigades". "At this time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have managed to diminish the occupiers' assault potential in Donetsk region," he said.

  • Ukrainian drones strike a major military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge fire and forcing some residents to evacuate, a Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said Wednesday. At least 13 people were injured, Russia's Health Ministry added.

  • Ukraine says it wiped a key Russian missile and artillery arsenal 'off the face of the earth' in long-range strikes

    A source in the Security Service of Ukraine said drones attacked a large weapons warehouse in Russia overnight.

  • Israel unleashes heavy strikes on Lebanon as US, UK urge restraint

    BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli warplanes carried out late on Thursday their most intense strikes on southern Lebanon in nearly a year of war, heightening the conflict between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah amid calls for restraint. The White House said a diplomatic solution was achievable and urgent, and Britain called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The U.S. is "afraid and concerned about potential escalation," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

  • Exclusive-US keeps missile system in Philippines as China tensions rise, tests wartime deployment

    MANILA (Reuters) -The United States has no immediate plans to withdraw a mid-range missile system deployed in the Philippines, despite Chinese demands, and is testing the feasibility of its use in a regional conflict, sources with knowledge of the matter said. The Typhon system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets, was brought in for joint exercises earlier this year, both countries said at the time, but has remained there. The Southeast Asian archipelago, Taiwan's neighbour to the South, is an important part of U.S. strategy in Asia and would be an indispensable staging point for the military to aid Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack.

  • Israeli soldiers pushed 3 apparently lifeless bodies from roofs during a West Bank raid

    QABATIYA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli soldiers pushed three apparently lifeless bodies from rooftops during a raid in the northern part of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene and video obtained by AP.

  • Battle for Pokrovsk: Why is Russia so focused on the eastern Ukrainian town?

    Kyiv's surprise incursion into Kursk hasn’t changed Russia’s plans and strategic priorities. Moscow is still primarily focused on capturing Pokrovsk and advancing in eastern Ukraine.

  • Putin says Russia is ramping up drone production tenfold

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ramping up drone production by around ten times to nearly 1.4 million this year in a bid to ensure the Russian armed forces win in Ukraine. Since Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine in February 2022, the war has largely been a story of grinding artillery and drone strikes along a heavily fortified 1,000-km (620-mile) front involving hundreds of thousands of soldiers. "In total, about 140,000 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were delivered to the armed forces in 2023," Putin said.

  • Philippines eyes future missile launchers purchase, to retain US Typhon system

    The Philippines hopes to procure mid-range capability missiles in future and wants to utilise a U.S.-deployed Typhon system for its military training, with no immediate plan for it to be returned, a top security official said on Friday. Confirming an earlier report by Reuters, Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said there was no set timeline for the withdrawal of the United States' mid-range missile system from the country, which China has demanded to be pulled out citing risks of a geopolitical confrontation. Reuters reported on Thursday the United States was testing the feasibility of the missile system's use in a regional conflict and has no immediate plans to take it back.

  • Navy announces new strategy to counter China

    The U.S. Navy on Wednesday released a new strategy designed to ensure the force is ready to meet the rising challenge from China by 2027, with efforts aimed at increasing recruitment and deploying advanced technology. The new strategy, called the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, will focus on overcoming hurdles in shipbuilding to accelerate…

  • A Navy SEAL unit that killed Osama bin Laden may be training Taiwanese forces to defeat a possible Chinese invasion, experts say

    Navy SEAL Team 6 may be training Taiwanese forces for reconnaissance and missions to repel a Chinese invasion, former Navy officers told BI.

  • A war with Hezbollah may be looming. Is Israel prepared?

    JERUSALEM (AP) — With Israel's defense minister announcing a “new phase” of the war and an apparent Israeli attack setting off explosions in electronic devices in Lebanon, the specter of all-out combat between Israel and Hezbollah seems closer than ever before.

  • Lessons from Red Sea and Ukraine's Black Sea fight help prep Navy for possible conflict with China

    The Navy is taking lessons from its combat in the Red Sea over the past year and what Ukraine has done to hold off the Russians in the Black Sea to help U.S. military leaders prepare the service for a potential future conflict with China. From drones and unmanned surface vessels to the more advanced operation of ship-board guns, the Navy is expanding its combat skills and broadening training. Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations, is laying out a series of goals, including several that will be highly challenging to meet, in a new navigation plan she described in an interview with The Associated Press.

  • North Korea's Kim supervises tests of 2 types of missiles and calls for stronger military

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised successful tests of two types of missiles — one designed to carry a “super-large conventional warhead" and the other likely for a nuclear warhead, as he ordered officials to bolster up his country’s military capabilities to repel U.S.-led threats.

  • Why Is RTX Corporation (RTX) The Best Defense Stock to Buy Now?

    We recently published a list of 10 Best Defense Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) stands against other defense stocks to buy now. As we move into 2025 and beyond, the defense industry stands at a critical juncture, where technological advancements, evolving […]

  • Separatist rebels say Indonesian army attacks threaten the safety of kidnapped New Zealand pilot

    JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Separatist rebels in Indonesia’s restive Papua region warned Friday that increased Indonesian military attacks in recent days to rescue a New Zealand pilot who was taken hostage over a year ago could instead threaten his safety.

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: 15 killed overnight in Gaza; Hezbollah hits northern Israel with rockets

    Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets Friday, a day after the militant group’s leader vowed to retaliate against Israel for a mass bombing attack, the Israeli military and the militant group said. Israel’s military said the rockets came in three waves Friday afternoon targeting sites along the ravaged border with Lebanon. In Gaza, Palestinian authorities said 15 people were killed overnight in multiple Israeli attacks.