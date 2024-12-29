'Sonic' tops North American box office with $38M

Cast member Jim Carrey attends the premiere of "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $38 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mufasa: The Lion King with $37.1 million, followed by Nosferatu at No. 3 with $21.2 million, Wicked at No. 4 with $19.5 million and Moana 2 at No. 5 with $18.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Complete Unknown at No. 6 with $11.6 million, Babygirl at No. 7 with $4.4 million, Gladiator II at No. 8 with $4.2 million, Homestead at No. 9 with $3.2 million and The Fire Inside at No. 10 with $2 million.