Sonoma County Fire Grows to 1,100 Acres

A plane dropped fire retardant on the Point fire, burning near Geyserville, California, on Sunday, June 16.

Footage filmed by Joshua Goodwin shows the plane dropping the fire retardant.

The wildfire in Sonoma County had scorched more than 1,100 acres (about 1.7 square miles), and was 20 percent contained on Monday, June 17, Cal Fire said.

The fire started on Sunday and had already destroyed several structures.

Evacuation warnings and orders were in place for a number of areas in Sonoma County. Credit: Joshua Goodwin via Storyful