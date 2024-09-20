Sony Dates TriStar Keke Palmer & SZA R-Rated Comedy For Winter

Sony will be releasing the untitled Keke Palmer and SZA R-rated comedy on Jan. 24, 2025.

The TriStar Pictures title is directed by Lawrence Lamont off a screenplay by Syreeta Singleton.

The project came together from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures. The lab was a previous pact between ColorCreative and Sony Pictures to source and incubate emerging, diverse screenwriters to develop and write their first studio feature based on original ideas

Producing is HOORAE’s Issa Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi, ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis and MACRO Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks. Singleton is co-producing. Big Boss’ Palmer and Sharon Palmer are executive producing. MACRO Film Studios is also co-financing.

The supporting cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, and Amin Joseph.

The comedy will share marquees on its opening weekend with the Lionsgate Mel Gibson directed Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery, Angel Studios’ Brave the Dark, and IFC’s Neil Burger directed Inheritance starring Phoebe Dynevor.

