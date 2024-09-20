Sony Dates TriStar Keke Palmer & SZA R-Rated Comedy For Winter
Sony will be releasing the untitled Keke Palmer and SZA R-rated comedy on Jan. 24, 2025.
The TriStar Pictures title is directed by Lawrence Lamont off a screenplay by Syreeta Singleton.
More from Deadline
Keke Palmer To Star In 'The 'Burbs' Peacock Series Remake Of Cult Movie With Seth MacFarlane & Brian Grazer As EPs
Boy George Biopic In Development At TriStar With J.C. Lee Tapped To Pen Script
Keke Palmer's Mom Says Dan Schneider's Nickelodeon Sets Were "Very Weird" & "Cultish"
The project came together from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures. The lab was a previous pact between ColorCreative and Sony Pictures to source and incubate emerging, diverse screenwriters to develop and write their first studio feature based on original ideas
Producing is HOORAE’s Issa Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi, ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis and MACRO Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks. Singleton is co-producing. Big Boss’ Palmer and Sharon Palmer are executive producing. MACRO Film Studios is also co-financing.
The supporting cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, and Amin Joseph.
The comedy will share marquees on its opening weekend with the Lionsgate Mel Gibson directed Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery, Angel Studios’ Brave the Dark, and IFC’s Neil Burger directed Inheritance starring Phoebe Dynevor.
Best of Deadline
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.