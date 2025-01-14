Sony Donates $5 Million To Wildfire Relief Efforts

Sony will donate $5 million in support of wildfire relief, as Southern California works its way toward containment of numerous fires in the region, the company announced on Monday.

Sony plans to allocate funds to organizations supporting first responders, community relief and rebuilding efforts, and employee assistance programs. The corporation is just the latest to announce a donation today, on the heels of Amazon, which has pledged $10 million to the cause.

“Los Angeles has been the home of our entertainment business for more than 35 years,” noted Sony Group Corporation’s Chairman and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, in a joint statement alongside President, COO and CFO, Hiroki Totoki. “Through our many thousands of employees, partners and friends based there, our roots run deep in this community. We will continue work with our local business leadership to determine how best Sony Group can support relief and recovery efforts in the days ahead. Our thoughts go out to those who are impacted by this devastating situation.”

Wildfires have been burning out of control across Los Angeles since last Tuesday, January 7, getting quickly out of hand due to strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions. First to ignite was a fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which is now understood to be the most destructive in the city’s history, after destroying thousands of structures. As of this writing, containment there is at 14%, with the other largest fire — the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena — at 33%. Among others currently active is the Hurst Fire (95%) in Sylmar.

