Sony King of Home Viewing Again with ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

Sony is already ahead of the game without having invested hundreds of millions of dollars into its own streaming platform. This week, once again, results show this is no barrier to Sony’s success in reaching home viewers while generating strong revenues.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiered on VOD for a $19.99 rental last Tuesday, 47 days after its theatrical release. It remains in the box office top 10 at #7, with a $192 million domestic gross so far. Both iTunes (ranking by transaction) and Fandango (which calculates by revenue) rank it #1.

More from IndieWire

Meantime, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is the latest of Sony’s films to transition to initial streaming on Netflix about four months after release (and a strong VOD run). It took first place there immediately when it debuted last Tuesday, staying atop all week.

Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1” (Warner Bros.) was displaced from the top spot on both charts. It dropped in its second week to #4 at iTunes, while holding on to second at Fandango. Warners did get a boost with a price drop (from an odd $24.99 PVOD initially) to $9.99 for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” It jumped to #3 at iTunes and #4 at Fandango.

A lower price is also keeping “Civil War” (A24) high at iTunes (#4), and despite the drop, the film is still #8 at Fandango, competing with mainly $19.99 offerings. The even cheaper “Twister” (WB), at $3.99, also placed again on both.

‘Kill’ Roadside Attractions

Two other new titles debuted. “The Girl in the Pool” (Quiver), a straight-to-home thriller with Freddie Prinze, Jr. dealing with a surprise birthday party just after he’s killed his mistress, is #9 at iTunes, renting for $5.99. “Kill” (Roadside Attractions) from India, acclaimed as one of the best recent action films, is #9 at Fandango ($19.99).

“Hillbilly Elegy,” a rare reappearance for a non-recent Netflix original, is holding on the streamer’s list at #10. Two new originals are higher — the second week of “Find Me Falling” with Harry Connick, Jr. is #4, while “Non Negotiable,” a Mexican kidnapping tale that combines action and comedy, is #5.

Four animated films once again ride high, with Universal’s Christmas release “Trolls Band Together” best at #2. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is still #9, nearing the completion of eight months on the list, a record.

Top 10s

iTunes ranks films daily by number of transactions, while Fandango at Home lists by revenue. The listings below are for Monday, July 29 (iTunes) and the week of July 22-28 (Fandango).

The distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for lowest for either rental or download.

iTunes

1. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Sony) – $19.99

2. Civil War (A24) – $4.99

3. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (WB) – $9.99

4. Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 (WB) – $19.99

5. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Disney) – $19.99

6. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Lionsgate) – $9.99

7. The Garfield Movie (Sony) – $14.99

8. The Bikeriders (Focus) – $19.99

9. The Girl in a Pool (Quiver) – $5.99

10. Twister (WB) – $3.99

Fandango at Home

1. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Sony) – $19.99

2. Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 (WB) – $19.99

3. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Disney) – $19.99

4. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (WB) – $9.99

5. The Garfield Movie (Sony) – $14.99

6. The Bikeriders (Focus) – $19.99

7. IF (Paramount) – $12.99

8. Civil War (A24) – $5.99

9. Kill (Roadside Attractions) – $19.99

10. Twister (WB) – $3.99

Netflix Movies

These are the most-viewed, current rankings on Netflix’s domestic daily chart on Monday, July 29. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own worldwide weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed, and usually includes films for which it doesn’t have domestic rights.

1. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024 theatrical release)

2. Trolls Band Together (2023 theatrical release)

3. Land of Bad (2024 theatrical release)

4. Find Me Falling (Netflix original)

5. Non Negotiable (Netflix Mexican original)

6. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015 theatrical release)

7. Minions (2015 theatrical release)

8. Shrek (2001 theatrical release)

9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023 theatrical release)

10. Hillbilly Elegy (2020 Netflix original)

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.