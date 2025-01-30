Sony Sets Austin Butler Crime Thriller ‘Caught Stealing’ for August, Pushes ‘Insidious 6’ to Fall 2026

Sony Pictures has set Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming thriller “Caught Stealing” for release on August 29 while moving the previously slated sixth installment in Blumhouse’s “Insidious” series to August 21, 2026.

Based on the book of the same name by Charlie Huston, “Caught Stealing” will star Austin Butler as Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball player, who is unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC. Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Matt King and Bad Bunny also star.

