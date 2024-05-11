Sony Sets Summer 2025 Release For Danny Boyle’s ’28 Years Later’

Mark your calendar for June 20, 2025 as that’s when the next installment in Danny Boyle’s 28 franchise hits theaters, 28 Years Later.

Boyle returns to direct off a screenplay by Alex Garland. Boyle and Garland are also producing, as is original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice. Bernie Bellew is also producing. Cillian Murphy is also returning as an executive producer.

As Deadline reported, the pic is a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later and stars Jack O’Connell, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes also star in the pic, which is part of a planned trilogy.

Sequel’s storyline is under wraps. The original 28 Days Later, directed by Boyle, written by Garland and released in 2002, centered on a bicycle courier (played by Murphy) who wakes from a coma to discover the world had been overrun with zombies following the outbreak of a virus. The pic grossed more than $82 million at the global B.O. and led to the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later, on which Boyle and Garland served solely as EPs and minted over $65M WW.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll also broke the news that Sony has tapped Candyman director Nia DaCosta to direct the second part of the trilogy, and that the plan is to shoot both films back to back.

The only other wide entry on June 20 next year is an untitled New Line event movie.

