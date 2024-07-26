Sonya Massey met with police over mental health issue day before shooting, family says

Sonya Massey, the Black woman who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy earlier this month, was killed by a bullet that hit beneath her left eye, an autopsy released on Friday confirmed.

Massey, 36, was holding a pot of water inside her Springfield, Illinois, home when Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean P. Grayson shot her, while responding to her call about a possible intruder. Grayson is charged with Massey's murder and pleaded not guilty.

The chaotic and sometimes gruesome body camera video released to the public earlier this week has caused national outrage.

Family members said on Friday that Massey had an encounter with police in her home the day before she was shot.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family while the Justice Department investigates, said at a news conference that Massey also drove herself to HSHS St. John's Hospital seeking help but had returned home later that day.

"She needed a helping hand, not a bullet to the face," Crump said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, makes a gesture mimicking how he thought Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson held his gun when he shot Sonya Massey. Crump held a press conference on July 26, 2024, where he showed autopsy diagrams how the bullet entered and exited Massey.

Deputy who shot Massey has history of red flags

Crump said Friday that he was made aware of two unsubstantiated allegations of excessive force by Grayson. Both allegations, Crump said, predated Grayson's employment in Springfield.

Grayson, 30, who was fired by the department, worked for five different departments before coming aboard with Sangamon County in May 2023.

Crump said he and his legal team have also talked to the U.S. Department of Justice about Grayson. An investigation into the case was opened earlier this week.

Grayson had a history of driving under the influence known to the sheriff's department, records show. He had two DUI charges, including one while he was enlisted in the Army. His personnel file listed "misconduct (serious offense)" as the reason he separated from the Army in 2016.

Son of Sonya Massey, Malachi Hill, right, stands next to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, as Hill talks about his mother and what happen the day she was shot and killed during a press conference at the NAACP building in Springfield on July 26, 2024.

Massey's family didn't know who shot her for 24 hours

Crump said Massey's family didn't know until 24 hours after her death that the person who had shot her was a sheriff's deputy.

Massey's 18-year-old son, Malachi Hill, learned in graphic detail about his mother "but (police) never told him who," Crump said.

"The family's suspicious of everybody and everything. Wouldn't you be if this happened to your daughter? Your mother?"

